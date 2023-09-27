Agave & Rye restaurant in Hamilton says it will open in summer 2024

It’s been one of the more anticipated projects outside of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill development in Hamilton.

Agave & Rye has set a grand opening date to open its second Butler County location next summer, and the owners plan to break ground on the site next month.

“We are thrilled to bring the Agave & Rye experience to Main Street in Hamilton,” said Yavonne Sarber, co-founder and CEO of Agave & Rye. “Hamilton has been incredibly welcoming to us, and we are eager to expand our footprint in this vibrant, hardworking city.”

There have been several projected opening dates for a Hamilton Agave & Rye restaurant since it was announced in 2021, but the 2024 date announcement is accompanied by a groundbreaking date, which had never been previously set. The first Butler County location, which was Ohio’s first, opened at Liberty Center in late October 2019.

Agave & Rye is considered a modern tequila and bourbon hall that was founded in Covington, Kentucky in February 2018. The unique menu and dining experience will be opening at the former Ritzi Auto Body in the 300 block of Main Street and across the street from the soon-to-open Rossville Flats.

Agave & Rye has been aggressive in expanding not only in southwest Ohio, but there are also restaurants in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and Alabama. The restaurant was featured in Restaurant Hospitality Magazine and tapped as one of only 20 full-service restaurants worth watching by FSR Magazine. It was also voted No. 8 in the 2023 Restaurant Business Future 50.

Agave & Rye owners Yavonne and Wade Sarber promise guests the new location will provide the same menu the restaurant is known for, from gourmet tacos with diverse ingredients to more than 70 varieties of tequila and more than 70 varieties of bourbon, as well as specialty cocktails and a series of select wines and beer.

The menu will include the “epic tacos” known at each Agave & Rye, including “The Crown Jewel,” featuring truffle mac n’ cheese and lobster, and the “Swipe Right,” featuring honey lime grilled chicken, sweet and spicy bacon, and aged white cheddar.

Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said the Agave & Rye restaurant “is a missing piece in our Main Street puzzle.”

“With great coffee at True West, farm-to-table options at The Farmer’s Collective, food trucks at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, ice cream at Village Parlor, craft beer at Fretboard Public House, pizza at Richards, great American fare at Billy Yanks on Main Street, drinks at The 513 Bar, and other fun options like Smoochies and Main Circuit, we will now have epic tacos and margaritas,” he said. “Not only will Main Street act as an entertainment district for Hamilton, it will be an entertainment district for southwest Ohio and Miami University students.”