Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

More Butler County students are back in schools: How is it going?

Middletown School students at Miller Ridge Elementary were among the thousands to return to live classes last week after learning remotely from home as a preventive measure to spreading the coronavirus. Area school officials say the transition back to traditional, in-person classes went smoothly. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

As thousands of students in Fairfield return to live classrooms today , other area districts that resumed in-person learning last week say it went smoothly as they adjusted to school life under the coronavirus.

Monroe, Talawanda and Middletown Schools returned to more in-person classes last week, while Hamilton Schools did the same on Oct. 14.

According to the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard for schools in the state, Hamilton Schools had nine students listed for testing positive to the coronavirus and 15 school staffers as of Thursday.

New data: Where are the most coronavirus cases reported in Butler County?

Students move in to dorms Monday, Sept. 14 2020 at Miami University in Oxford. Classes are still being held remotely but students are moving in to dorms on campus. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Most of the coronavirus cases reported in Butler County have continued to come from Miami University students and five ZIP codes that have at least 500 cases each.

That comes from the Butler County General Health District’s latest detailed report.

Miami students and ZIP codes 45011, 45014, 45044, 45013 and 45069 account for about 81% of the cases in the county, which totaled 7,998 as of the newest report. There have been 115 deaths in Butler County.

Middletown moving to improve downtown building facades with new grants

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop is located at 1212 Central Ave. in Middletown. CONTRIBUTED

Middletown is poised to award four grants for improvements to downtown building facades.

Middletown City Council voted to add another $35,735 in Urban Development Action Grants to the $40,000 that was already budgeted for 2020. Council will take final action at its Nov. 3 meeting.

Chris Xeil Lyons, city economic development director, told council these were federal funds from the 1970s-era urban development program that have not been used for the past few years locally. She said she would like to see these projects completed in the next four months.

Coronavirus not slowing Hamilton’s growth and upbeat mood, residents say

Maria Peckinpaugh, co-owner of downtown Hamilton business Sara's House, said the city's central business is resilient enough to survive - and in some ways thrive - during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

It may be a global pandemic, but some Hamilton business owners and residents say when it comes to their city’s growth trend, coronavirus has slowed but not stopped progress.

The weekend’s sunny but cool weather saw some residents out and about in the city’s downtown central business district with almost all wearing protective masks.

They are optimistic Hamilton’s expanding economy, fueled in part by the downtown economy, will survive the recent uptick in coronavirus cases being seen in both Butler County and across Ohio.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

3 Butler County teams alive in football playoffs: Who they play next

Lakota West football team salutes Hamilton with their helmets up after their game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 40-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Three Butler County teams remain alive in the high school football playoffs that continue this weekend.

Here’s a look at when they play:

