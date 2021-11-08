Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
McCrabb: Kyle Schwarber ‘truly a champion’
We’ve all laughed watching some kids play baseball. You know the ones.
Those more interested in picking dandelions than picking up a ground ball.
More interested in watching planes fly overhead than catching a fly ball.
That was Kyle Joseph Schwarber nearly 25 years ago when he was introduced to baseball at Smith Park, once a youth baseball hotbed in Middletown.
Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged
A Hamilton man has died after a bar shooting in Fairfield this weekend, and another man is facing a murder charge, according to officials.
Robert C. Strong, 44, of Hamilton, was shot at LugNutz Bar & Grill on Sunday morning. He was flown to University Hospital in Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment where he was pronounced dead, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has confirmed.
Strong was one of three people shot at the bar. Hailey Vierling, 21, of Hamilton and Jerome Golston, 30, of Lima, were also hit by gunfire and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Middletown woman accused of killing sister pleads insanity
A Middletown woman accused of shooting and killing her sister last month at their Lafayette Avenue residence has entered an insanity plea.
Monica Ann Pennington, 48, of 1607 Lafayette Ave., is charged with murder and felonious assault for the death of her sister Pamela Pennington. The 52-year-old woman was found dead in the living room of the house after Monica called 911, according to Middletown police.
During pretrial hearing last week in Butler County Common Pleas Court, defense attorney David Brewer entered a not guilty reason of insanity plea for Pennington.
COVID vax for kids in high demand, causing procedure changes
A record number of vaccinations is forcing changes at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Those who go to the Liberty Twp. location now will need to schedule an appointment first.
Nurses administered 538 vaccines to children in the newly approved 5-to-11 age group at a clinic on Saturday, Nov. 6. That’s the highest one-day total since the Pfizer vaccine was approved last week.
Some families waited as long as four hours at the main campus in Avondale to get their child vaccinated. The demand is leading the hospital to streamline to process to avoid long waits.
Middletown Community Foundation names new leader
Extensive knowledge in philanthropy and fundraising allowed a Middletown Community Foundation executive director candidate to “quickly rise to the top” of others, said Board President John Kiser.
This week the Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Sarah Nathan as executive director. She will replace Executive Director Traci Barnett, who earlier announced her retirement at year’s end.
Kiser said the board conducted a nationwide search. Nathan will join the MCF on Dec. 6 and work with Barnett the rest of the year.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: 20 years ago in Butler County in scenes from November 2001
