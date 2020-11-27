Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Plans were submitted by a developer on Wednesday to construct the third location of the chicken fingers chain in Butler County. It would be the 13th in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. There are also four locations in the Miami Valley.

“During Plan Hamilton discussions, we received significant amounts of input from younger residents who wanted more fast-casual restaurant options,” said Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith. “High on that list were Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.”

Pop-up holiday market coming to Liberty Center this weekend: Who will be there

Liberty Center is used to hosting an array of Christmas activities every year, with parades and other activities. COVID-19 complicated that arrangement, so officials brainstormed and decided to host the first Merry Market Days, a pop-up holiday market featuring approximately 20 vendors.

“We needed to find a way to both bring people in and spread them apart,” said Taylor Hunker, Liberty Center’s Marketing Manager.

The market will take place in a large, vacant space formerly inhabited by Forever 21. There will be six feet between vendors, and a 20-foot aisle to direct traffic. Hand sanitizer stations will be prevalent, customers will allowed a limited time at each vendor, and contactless payment options will be available. Masks are mandatory.

High School Football: Area’s best honored on All-Southwest District teams

Badin Rams defeated Ross Rams 41-20 in their season opener football game Friday, Aug. 24 at Ross High School. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 2020 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Southwest All-District football teams in Division I, II, III, IV, V, VI and VII, as selected by a media panel from the district:

New hospital coronavirus dashboards show beds diminishing in Butler County, across the state

Pop-up COVID-19 tests have been popping up all over Dayton this summer like this one in North Bend Blvd. Hospitals in Southwest Ohio are concerned about the recent up-tick in COVID-19 cases. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Ohio Hospital Association is underscoring the gravity of the novel coronavirus pandemic with a database that tracks daily hospitalizations with the virus that continues to spread in communities across the state.

Hospital officials said this week COVID-19 virus cases are on the rise as the state faces its third surge of the virus since the start of the pandemic nearly nine months ago. With close to 400,000 state cases as of Wednesday, the Ohio Hospital Association is reporting more than 4,500 hospitalizations statewide related to the virus.

And hospitalizations are at record highs in several hospital systems across the state, officials said.

Butler County marks Thanksgiving with charity 5K, donated meals for the homeless

More than 600 runners took part in Hamilton's Thanksgiving 5K Race For Young Lives.

Thanksgiving Day saw hundreds run through downtown Hamilton to help a charity while many in Middletown donated nearly 400 meals at a homeless shelter to help residents celebrate the holiday.

Hamilton’s riverfront Marcum Park filled up early Thursday morning with a big crowd of runners, family members and supporters for the annual Thanksgiving 5K Race For Young Lives.

The race had a new route through downtown and across the High Street Bridge over the Great Miami River and back, and more than 600 runners took their strides for the charitable cause, said race officials.

Unique ‘Christmas Carol’ live performance coming to Sorg Opera House: How to go

The Sorg Opera House on Main Street in Middletown has started having shows again after many of them were postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Sorg Opera Revitalization Group volunteers have spent many hours painting, cleaning and sprucing up the interior and exterior at the historic building built in 1891. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Middletown Lyric Theatre and Sorg Opera House have partnered to present two performances of “A Christmas Celebration” on Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are $20 each (plus applicable online ticketing fees.)

As part of the production, presented in reader’s theater style, audiences will hear the story of “A Christmas Carol” with Ebenezer Scrooge, the three ghosts and other timeless characters, which will be portrayed by a small group of MLT performers. The show will also include a celebration of holiday carols and music performed by some of Middletown Lyric Theatre’s cast of singers and musicians.

We caught up with Charley Shafor, managing artistic director of Middletown Lyric Theater to find out more about what audiences can expect from “A Christmas Celebration.”

