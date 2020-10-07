Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Madison Schools wins federal court ruling on meeting policy challenge
The Madison School District armed staff policy sparked two lawsuits, one challenging the policy itself, the other involved a free speech challenge, a federal judge has found the district’s meeting policy is valid.
Madison schools grandfather Billy Ison and his family sued the schools in February 2019 in the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. They claimed the school board violated their right to free expression and made it virtually impossible for them to speak their views about the concealed carry gun policy during school board meetings.
“The school board has engaged in a concerted campaign designed to chill and silence plaintiffs from further public criticism of its actions by imposing prior restraints on plaintiffs ability to participate in public meetings and by fabricating requirements as barriers to public participation that do not appear in the school board’s written rules,” the lawsuit read.
Prosecution wants new hearing for Butler County man charged with 101 child porn crimes
Prosecutors are requesting a hearing in the case of a Madison Twp. man arrested last year on 101 charges of child pornography who is free on bond.
Trevor Fraley, 24, of Dickey Road, was indicted in November 2019 on multiple counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a child and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Fraley has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. set bond for Fraley at $500,000. As part of the part of bond, Oster also ordered Fraley wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with any children, including his own, to have no internet access and to report twice per week to pretrial services.
Atrium Medical Center network to reduce workforce this year
Premier Health, the network that includes Atrium Medial Center, confirmed Wednesday it plans to reduce its workforce by about 1% to 2% this year.
Employees began to be notified of the company’s plans Monday, a Premier spokesman said.
“Premier Health employs approximately 13,000 people,” Premier said in a statement to the Journal-News on Wednesday. “We anticipate the impact to our work force to be approximately 1 percent to 2 percent across the health system. Notifications began Monday and will continue through the remainder of 2020.”
Butler County voting: Democrats see highest numbers since ’06, Republicans say they will come ‘out in force’
Credit: Nick Graham
Butler County Democrats are cheering an early election victory of sorts.
Early voting started Tuesday with long lines of county residents waiting to cast some of the first votes in the Nov. 3 general election.
On Monday, the day before early voting started, Butler County Democrats had more mail-in ballot requests in than Republicans for the first time since no-fault absentee voting was permitted in Ohio in 2006. The registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by a near-2-to-1 margin, a difference that has been cut in half in recent years.
Middletown man indicted for murder in case of woman found in metal drum
A Middletown man is now accused of killing a woman he allegedly mutilated and hid in a metal drum.
William Slaton, 35, was arrested June 30 after Middletown police discovered 21-year-old Cecily Cornett’s body in a barrel at his home in the 3200 block of Yankee Road. He is charged with gross abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime or death and tampering with evidence.
Today, a Butler County grand jury indicted Slaton for murder, felonious assault, four counts of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, assault and failure to report a crime.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Top haunted houses and Halloween events you can still attend in 2020
Numerous haunted houses and Halloween-themed events are continuing to operate in Butler County and Greater Cincinnati through coronavirus precautions. Here’s a look at some of the region’s biggest:
Land of Illusion
The Middletown scream park is can seem awfully festive for a haunted attraction, what with the live music, food court, and full bar. They are now up to seven haunts, each with a differently themed scare. They are: Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Hospital, Phobia, Temple of Terror, Big Mama’s Revenge, the Killer Klowns Haunted Maze, the Historical Mystery Mansion, and the original Middletown Haunted Trail.
Dent Schoolhouse
The Dent Schoolhouse was an actual schoolhouse until a homicidal janitor named Charlie murdered several young pupils. True? In these conspiracy-laden times, why not? The theme is always the same, but the schoolhouse scenes change from year to year, with new technology and animatronics.