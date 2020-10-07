Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Madison schools grandfather Billy Ison and his family sued the schools in February 2019 in the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. They claimed the school board violated their right to free expression and made it virtually impossible for them to speak their views about the concealed carry gun policy during school board meetings.

“The school board has engaged in a concerted campaign designed to chill and silence plaintiffs from further public criticism of its actions by imposing prior restraints on plaintiffs ability to participate in public meetings and by fabricating requirements as barriers to public participation that do not appear in the school board’s written rules,” the lawsuit read.

Prosecution wants new hearing for Butler County man charged with 101 child porn crimes

Trevor Fraley, right, with his attorney Chris Pagan, in Butler County Common Pleas Court. LAUREN PACK/STAFF

Prosecutors are requesting a hearing in the case of a Madison Twp. man arrested last year on 101 charges of child pornography who is free on bond.

Trevor Fraley, 24, of Dickey Road, was indicted in November 2019 on multiple counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a child and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Fraley has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. set bond for Fraley at $500,000. As part of the part of bond, Oster also ordered Fraley wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with any children, including his own, to have no internet access and to report twice per week to pretrial services.

Atrium Medical Center network to reduce workforce this year

Atrium Medical Center on Union Road in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Premier Health, the network that includes Atrium Medial Center, confirmed Wednesday it plans to reduce its workforce by about 1% to 2% this year.

Employees began to be notified of the company’s plans Monday, a Premier spokesman said.

“Premier Health employs approximately 13,000 people,” Premier said in a statement to the Journal-News on Wednesday. “We anticipate the impact to our work force to be approximately 1 percent to 2 percent across the health system. Notifications began Monday and will continue through the remainder of 2020.”

Butler County voting: Democrats see highest numbers since ’06, Republicans say they will come ‘out in force’

Voters line up at the Butler County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County Democrats are cheering an early election victory of sorts.

Early voting started Tuesday with long lines of county residents waiting to cast some of the first votes in the Nov. 3 general election.

On Monday, the day before early voting started, Butler County Democrats had more mail-in ballot requests in than Republicans for the first time since no-fault absentee voting was permitted in Ohio in 2006. The registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by a near-2-to-1 margin, a difference that has been cut in half in recent years.

Middletown man indicted for murder in case of woman found in metal drum

The case against William Slaton, 35, of Middletown, was bound over to a Butler County grand jury on Wednesday, said Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Middletown man is now accused of killing a woman he allegedly mutilated and hid in a metal drum.

William Slaton, 35, was arrested June 30 after Middletown police discovered 21-year-old Cecily Cornett’s body in a barrel at his home in the 3200 block of Yankee Road. He is charged with gross abuse of a corpse, failure to report a crime or death and tampering with evidence.

Today, a Butler County grand jury indicted Slaton for murder, felonious assault, four counts of tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, assault and failure to report a crime.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Top haunted houses and Halloween events you can still attend in 2020

Land of Illusion’s Haunted Nights debuted for another season, and we were there for the big Labor Day weekend celebration on Saturday, Sept. 1, including a concert by Craig Campbell. Here are some of the people (and creatures) we spotted while we were there. Land of Illusion in Middletown features 6 haunted attractions in one “Scream Park.” PHOTOS BY E.L. HUBBARD

Numerous haunted houses and Halloween-themed events are continuing to operate in Butler County and Greater Cincinnati through coronavirus precautions. Here’s a look at some of the region’s biggest:

Land of Illusion

The Middletown scream park is can seem awfully festive for a haunted attraction, what with the live music, food court, and full bar. They are now up to seven haunts, each with a differently themed scare. They are: Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Hospital, Phobia, Temple of Terror, Big Mama’s Revenge, the Killer Klowns Haunted Maze, the Historical Mystery Mansion, and the original Middletown Haunted Trail.

Dent Schoolhouse

The Dent Schoolhouse was an actual schoolhouse until a homicidal janitor named Charlie murdered several young pupils. True? In these conspiracy-laden times, why not? The theme is always the same, but the schoolhouse scenes change from year to year, with new technology and animatronics.

