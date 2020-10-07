Top haunted houses and Halloween events you can still attend in 2020

How to Go:

Where: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

When: Through Nov. 7, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cost: $50-$199

More Info: www.landofillusion.com

Nightmare Manor

This haunted house is a horror film-themed haunt, where each room is a re-creation of the scariest Hollywood horror film scenes of all time. Each scene promises elaborate sets and props.

COVID-19 measures: Masks are required for guests and workers. There will be social distancing in line and inside the manor. Hand sanitizer will be available and certain places will be cleaned regularly.

How to Go:

Where: 1601 S. University Blvd – Ste. A, Middletown

When: Through Oct. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cost: $17 ($15 if you bring a canned good)

More Info: 513-849-2021 or www.middletownmanor.com

Dent Schoolhouse

The Dent Schoolhouse was an actual schoolhouse until a homicidal janitor named Charlie murdered several young pupils. True? In these conspiracy-laden times, why not? The theme is always the same, but the schoolhouse scenes change from year to year, with new technology and animatronics.

Special nights include the Lights On tour on Oct.15, which the kiddies can do without being traumatized. On Nov. 6-7 is Lights Out, where you walk the house in complete darkness. There are also weekly Wednesday ghost tours where the costumed actors are replaced by tour guides, showing you the particularly haunted parts of the house.

COVID-19 measures: Masks are required for guests and workers. Attendance will be limited. Social distancing will be enforced in line and inside the house. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and certain surfaces will be sanitized regularly.

How to Go:

Where: 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati

When: Through Nov. 13, 7:30-10 p.m., Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays

Cost: $20-$30

More Info: 513-445-9767 or www.frightsite.com

Brimstone Haunt

The Brimstone Haunt has evolved a lot since its 1987 debut as the Springboro Haunted Hayride, not least because it was purchased by the Ohio Renaissance Festival four years ago. The Brimstone Haunt has four attractions: the Haunted Hayride (a once-prosperous farm now filled with demons), the Forgotten Forest (a terrifying walk through the woods), Zombie Assault (a virtual haunt where you ride a bus through a zombie-infested wasteland), and Psychosis (a monster-infested maze).

COVID-19 Measures: All guests will be required to wear masks whenever inside a structure or in any situation where social distancing is impossible. (Employees will always wear masks and will have temperature checks every time they go to a scene). Hand sanitizers will be placed at multiple convenient locations throughout. Queue lines will be socially distanced. There will be ground markings for this purpose as well. There will also be increased times between groups entering each attraction.

Where: 472 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

When: September 25-Nov. 1, 7-11:30 p.m.

Cost: $3 cash for parking, then $8-$15 (individual attractions), $27 (combo Haunted Hayride and Forgotten Forest), and $47 (fast pass)

More Info: www.brimstonehaunt.com

All Hallows Eve Terror Town

It used to be the Old West Festival. It’s still the 19th century, only now the site is filled with creatures. There are two haunts: The Trail and The Town. The Trail begins at a desecrated church where a cult leader named Obediah killed the priest and converted the church to dark purposes. The Town is called Bravado. Unfortunately, thanks to dubious scientific experiments, Bravado is now also called Terror Town, infested with demons and maniacs.

Like Land of Illusion, Terror Town has several amenities where you can catch your breath between scares. They include live music, karaoke, games, three diverse restaurants, two saloons, and 25 gift shops.

COVID-19 Measures: Masks are required for guests and workers at all times. Vendors will wear gloves as well. There will be limited capacity in the shops and saloons. High-touch areas will be sanitized regularly. There will be markers and signage for social distancing. A compliance team will observe the guests and issue warnings as necessary.

Where: 1449 Greenbush Cobb Road, Williamsburg

When: Through Nov. 14, 7 p.m.-2 a.m..

Cost: $25-$45

More Info: www.allhallowsevellc.com

Sandyland Acres Haunted Hayride

This award-winning hayride is a 25-minute ride through tall corn stalks featuring movie characters such as Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Regan from “The Exorcist” as well as original characters and more general monsters such as zombies. Its signature scare is a flaming semi on a collision course for your wagon.

COVID-19 Measures: Masks are required at all times. Groups will be socially distanced from each other on the wagon. Guests are asked not to touch anything except when they’re entering or leaving the wagon, to not move once seated, and to refrain from coming at all if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Where: 4172 Belleview Road, Petersburg, Kentucky

When: Through Oct. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight

Cost: $15

More Info: www.sandylandacres.com