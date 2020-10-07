Top haunted houses and Halloween events you can still attend in 2020

Numerous haunted houses and Halloween-themed events are continuing to operate in Butler County and Greater Cincinnati through coronavirus precautions. Here’s a look at some of the region’s biggest:
Land of Illusion
The Middletown scream park is now up to seven haunts, each with a differently themed scare. They are: Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Hospital, Phobia, Temple of Terror, Big Mama’s Revenge, the Killer Klowns Haunted Maze, the Historical Mystery Mansion, and the original Middletown Haunted Trail.
Newer attractions are Big Mama’s Revenge and the Historical Mystery Mansion. Big Mama’s revenge is a spinoff of Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Hospital. Big Mama was a deranged patient there, but she escaped and has now formed her own labyrinth for your pleasure. The Historical Mystery Mansion is an old-school haunt full of cobwebs, dust and ghosts.
COVID-19 measures: Masks are required indoors and recommended outdoors. Employees will be masked and have their temperatures taken daily. There will be social distance signage throughout the park and markers on the ground in queues. Hand sanitizers will be available, and surfaces will be sanitized throughout every evening. Dining tables will be socially distanced.
How to Go:
Where: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
When: Through Nov. 7, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cost: $50-$199
More Info: www.landofillusion.com
Nightmare Manor
This haunted house is a horror film-themed haunt, where each room is a re-creation of the scariest Hollywood horror film scenes of all time. Each scene promises elaborate sets and props.
COVID-19 measures: Masks are required for guests and workers. There will be social distancing in line and inside the manor. Hand sanitizer will be available and certain places will be cleaned regularly.
How to Go:
Where: 1601 S. University Blvd – Ste. A, Middletown
When: Through Oct. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cost: $17 ($15 if you bring a canned good)
More Info: 513-849-2021 or www.middletownmanor.com
Dent Schoolhouse
The Dent Schoolhouse was an actual schoolhouse until a homicidal janitor named Charlie murdered several young pupils. True? In these conspiracy-laden times, why not? The theme is always the same, but the schoolhouse scenes change from year to year, with new technology and animatronics.
Special nights include the Lights On tour on Oct.15, which the kiddies can do without being traumatized. On Nov. 6-7 is Lights Out, where you walk the house in complete darkness. There are also weekly Wednesday ghost tours where the costumed actors are replaced by tour guides, showing you the particularly haunted parts of the house.
COVID-19 measures: Masks are required for guests and workers. Attendance will be limited. Social distancing will be enforced in line and inside the house. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and certain surfaces will be sanitized regularly.
How to Go:
Where: 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati
When: Through Nov. 13, 7:30-10 p.m., Thursdays and Sundays, 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays
Cost: $20-$30
More Info: 513-445-9767 or www.frightsite.com
Brimstone Haunt
The Brimstone Haunt has evolved a lot since its 1987 debut as the Springboro Haunted Hayride, not least because it was purchased by the Ohio Renaissance Festival four years ago. The Brimstone Haunt has four attractions: the Haunted Hayride (a once-prosperous farm now filled with demons), the Forgotten Forest (a terrifying walk through the woods), Zombie Assault (a virtual haunt where you ride a bus through a zombie-infested wasteland), and Psychosis (a monster-infested maze).
COVID-19 Measures: All guests will be required to wear masks whenever inside a structure or in any situation where social distancing is impossible. (Employees will always wear masks and will have temperature checks every time they go to a scene). Hand sanitizers will be placed at multiple convenient locations throughout. Queue lines will be socially distanced. There will be ground markings for this purpose as well. There will also be increased times between groups entering each attraction.
Where: 472 Brimstone Road, Wilmington
When: September 25-Nov. 1, 7-11:30 p.m.
Cost: $3 cash for parking, then $8-$15 (individual attractions), $27 (combo Haunted Hayride and Forgotten Forest), and $47 (fast pass)
More Info: www.brimstonehaunt.com
All Hallows Eve Terror Town
It used to be the Old West Festival. It’s still the 19th century, only now the site is filled with creatures. There are two haunts: The Trail and The Town. The Trail begins at a desecrated church where a cult leader named Obediah killed the priest and converted the church to dark purposes. The Town is called Bravado. Unfortunately, thanks to dubious scientific experiments, Bravado is now also called Terror Town, infested with demons and maniacs.
Like Land of Illusion, Terror Town has several amenities where you can catch your breath between scares. They include live music, karaoke, games, three diverse restaurants, two saloons, and 25 gift shops.
COVID-19 Measures: Masks are required for guests and workers at all times. Vendors will wear gloves as well. There will be limited capacity in the shops and saloons. High-touch areas will be sanitized regularly. There will be markers and signage for social distancing. A compliance team will observe the guests and issue warnings as necessary.
Where: 1449 Greenbush Cobb Road, Williamsburg
When: Through Nov. 14, 7 p.m.-2 a.m..
Cost: $25-$45
More Info: www.allhallowsevellc.com
Sandyland Acres Haunted Hayride
This award-winning hayride is a 25-minute ride through tall corn stalks featuring movie characters such as Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Regan from “The Exorcist” as well as original characters and more general monsters such as zombies. Its signature scare is a flaming semi on a collision course for your wagon.
COVID-19 Measures: Masks are required at all times. Groups will be socially distanced from each other on the wagon. Guests are asked not to touch anything except when they’re entering or leaving the wagon, to not move once seated, and to refrain from coming at all if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.
Where: 4172 Belleview Road, Petersburg, Kentucky
When: Through Oct. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight
Cost: $15
More Info: www.sandylandacres.com