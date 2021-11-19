Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here is a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
Harrison man sentenced to life in prison for fatal Hamilton shooting
A Harrison man received a life prison sentence Thursday for a fatal shooting in the summer of 2020 at a Hamilton residence.
Cameron Wilson, 21, was found guilty of murder Nov. 5 in Butler County Common Pleas Court following a week-long jury trial for Darrian Shamel on June 2, 2020.
Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Wilson to a mandatory sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 18 years. The murder conviction carries a sentence of 15 to life and there was an additional three years added to the sentence for the use of a gun in the crime.
City creating plan to deal with pest control issues at Henry Long Tower and Dayton Lane Gardens
Following recent public complaints about infestations of bedbugs, roaches and mold, the Butler housing authority this week resumed requiring tenants of the Henry A. Long Tower, where residents receive public assistance, to let pest control companies in to treat the pests. If they don’t, they may face eviction.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated insect and mold problems at the tower, located at 150 South B St. in Hamilton, the executive director of the Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ben Jones, said this week.
During the pandemic, the housing authority allowed residents to refuse pesticide treatments because with the pandemic, they were unwilling to let people into their apartments. Now, rather than the pre-pandemic policy of allowing three refusals, evictions will start after two, Jones told the Journal-News.
4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving students
In less than a week, area school communities have been rocked by the deaths of four teachers.
It’s been an extraordinarily rare and grim stretch of time where teachers in Hamilton, Fairfield, Springboro and a Hamilton resident who teaches in Harrison — near the Indiana border -saw their lives ended.
There are no apparent connections between the passing of the four classroom instructors but what they all have in common is the sadness they leave behind among students, school colleagues along with the profound grief of their families and close friends.
Alleged LugNutz bar shooter pleads not guilty; bond set
FAIRFIELD — The suspect in the fatal shooting LugNutz bar in Fairfield pleaded not guilty Thursday during arraignment in Butler county Common Pleas Court.
One person died and two more were injured in the shooting that happened there Nov. 7. Miguel Wesley Galliher, 20, of Hamilton was indicted Friday by a Butler County grand jury for murder with a gun specification, six counts of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.
Galliher allegedly shot 44-year-old Robert C. Strong of Hamilton. Strong was flown by medical helicopter to University Medical Center in Cincinnati where he was pronounced dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Rustic Home re-opens for tonight’s ‘Music on Main’ in Hamilton
Tonight’s ‘Music on Main’ shop-hop in Hamilton will happen from 5-9 p.m., continuing a 25+ year tradition on Main Street and expanded to High Street.
“This is the second year that it will be on both sides of the bridge,” said Tiffany Grubb of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
Tonight also marks the re-opening of Rustic Home at its new location, 118 Main St., where The Studio had been.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Journey Borealis drive-thru light display at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park 2021
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park previewed their Journey BOREALIS 2.5-mile drive-thru holiday light display Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Hamilton. The display is open nightly starting Friday Nov. 19 through Jan. 2. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF