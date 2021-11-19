Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Cameron Wilson, 21, was found guilty of murder Nov. 5 in Butler County Common Pleas Court following a week-long jury trial for Darrian Shamel on June 2, 2020.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Wilson to a mandatory sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 18 years. The murder conviction carries a sentence of 15 to life and there was an additional three years added to the sentence for the use of a gun in the crime.

READ THE FULL STORY

City creating plan to deal with pest control issues at Henry Long Tower and Dayton Lane Gardens

Caption Paul Trinka, a resident in Dr. Henry A. Long Tower on S. B Street in Hamilton, expressed his concerns at a city council meeting about living conditions in his apartment building. He shows off what he says is black mold on the ceilings and around the heating vents in his apartment and apartments of several other residents. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Following recent public complaints about infestations of bedbugs, roaches and mold, the Butler housing authority this week resumed requiring tenants of the Henry A. Long Tower, where residents receive public assistance, to let pest control companies in to treat the pests. If they don’t, they may face eviction.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated insect and mold problems at the tower, located at 150 South B St. in Hamilton, the executive director of the Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ben Jones, said this week.

During the pandemic, the housing authority allowed residents to refuse pesticide treatments because with the pandemic, they were unwilling to let people into their apartments. Now, rather than the pre-pandemic policy of allowing three refusals, evictions will start after two, Jones told the Journal-News.

READ THE FULL STORY

4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving students

Caption In less than a week, four area teachers have died leaving local schools scrambling to help grieving students, school staffers and school families. Bryan Walters, front row far right, was a Fairfield High School chemistry teacher and assistant coach with the pictured Academic Team at the school. Walters, 50, died last week during a planned surgery. (Provided Photo\Journal-News) Credit: TOMBAKER Credit: TOMBAKER

In less than a week, area school communities have been rocked by the deaths of four teachers.

It’s been an extraordinarily rare and grim stretch of time where teachers in Hamilton, Fairfield, Springboro and a Hamilton resident who teaches in Harrison — near the Indiana border -saw their lives ended.

There are no apparent connections between the passing of the four classroom instructors but what they all have in common is the sadness they leave behind among students, school colleagues along with the profound grief of their families and close friends.

READ THE FULL STORY

Alleged LugNutz bar shooter pleads not guilty; bond set

Caption Miguel Wesley Galliher was arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 on murder and felonious assault charges in connection with the death of Robert Strong during a shooting at LugNutz bar and grill in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

FAIRFIELD — The suspect in the fatal shooting LugNutz bar in Fairfield pleaded not guilty Thursday during arraignment in Butler county Common Pleas Court.

One person died and two more were injured in the shooting that happened there Nov. 7. Miguel Wesley Galliher, 20, of Hamilton was indicted Friday by a Butler County grand jury for murder with a gun specification, six counts of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises.

Galliher allegedly shot 44-year-old Robert C. Strong of Hamilton. Strong was flown by medical helicopter to University Medical Center in Cincinnati where he was pronounced dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

READ THE FULL STORY

Rustic Home re-opens for tonight’s ‘Music on Main’ in Hamilton

Caption Rustic Home is reopening at a new location on Main Street. Pleased to be back in business after the move are, from left, Lori Noga, Erin Noga, Jackson Schwartz, Jessica Schwartz and Dan Schwartz. PROVIDED

Tonight’s ‘Music on Main’ shop-hop in Hamilton will happen from 5-9 p.m., continuing a 25+ year tradition on Main Street and expanded to High Street.

“This is the second year that it will be on both sides of the bridge,” said Tiffany Grubb of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.

Tonight also marks the re-opening of Rustic Home at its new location, 118 Main St., where The Studio had been.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Journey Borealis drive-thru light display at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park 2021

Caption Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park previewed their Journey BOREALIS 2.5-mile drive-thru holiday light display Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Hamilton. The display is open nightly starting Friday Nov. 19 through Jan. 2. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park previewed their Journey BOREALIS 2.5-mile drive-thru holiday light display Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Hamilton. The display is open nightly starting Friday Nov. 19 through Jan. 2. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS