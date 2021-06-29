Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The restaurant held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the debut at 1479 Main St. in Hamilton.

While the city a few years ago was creating its Plan Hamilton strategic plan, people expressed a desire for such dining options as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane’s, Joella’s Hot Chicken and Panera Bread.

Schwarber making baseball history with a power surge in June

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber is on a historic roll in his first season with the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber hit two home runs Monday in an 8-4 victory against the New York Mets in Washington, D.C. That gave him 15 home runs in a 17-game stretch. Only Barry Bonds (2001) and Sammy Sosa (1998) have accomplished that feat.

“It’s definitely a good feeling,” Schwarber told reporters. “I wouldn’t say I haven’t felt this locked in (before), but the home runs, that’s definitely been a surprise. I just want to keep doing the consistent work day in and day out.”

Butler County hires a new second in command: What Scott Timmer will do for the county

Scott Timmer

Butler County finally has a second in command after years of off-and-on hunting for an assistant county administrator.

The commissioners have approved hiring Fairfield’s assistant city manager for $135,000 per year.

The commissioners approved hiring Scott Timmer and revised the job description on Monday. He is expected to start July 26. The job description was not posted, but County Administrator Judi Boyko said she offered him the job “after introduction from a source.”

‘This community will miss him’: Longtime Fenwick supporter dies on festival weekend

Ed Dobrozsi, who was involved in numerous Middletown organizations, died Sunday. He was 71.

A man who dedicated most of his adult life to the Middletown Catholic community died on the weekend of the John XXIII Festival.

Edward J. “Ed” Dobrozsi, died unexpectedly Sunday morning after volunteering all week at the festival. He was 71.

Born and raised in Middletown, he graduated from Fenwick High School in 1967 and attended Miami University. He was inducted into the Fenwick Hall of Achievement in 2010. He was involved with Dobrozsi Insurance for more than 50 years and was a member of the Speaker’s Bureau of the Ohio Insurance Institute.

Former Franklin school secretary indicted for theft in office

Franklin City Schools is asking voters to continue their support by voting for Issue 2, a 15.89 mill, five-year substitute levy which renews two emergency levies that voters have previously approved. The district has used the levy funding to improve curriculum, increase safety and security of the buildings including the hiring of a full-time SRO, and the expansion of technology. STAFF FILE PHOTO

A former Franklin school secretary was indicted for allegedly taking more than $7,500 in school fees through deception and falsified school records to cover up the alleged thefts for nearly a five-year period.

Lanisa Ann Smith, 50, of Franklin, was indicted Friday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of theft in office and tampering with records, both third-degree felony charges.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned July 16 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Trial continued for man accused in Hamilton slaying last summer

Cameron Treitay Kid Wilson BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man charged with a fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton says he was in Hamilton County has been continued until September.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for fatally shooting Darrian K. Shamel on June 2, 2020.

Wilson’s trial was originally scheduled for later April, but Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh continued it until July 6. The trial was continued a second time last week at the request of the defense. Wilson’s trial is now scheduled to begin Sept. 13.. He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

