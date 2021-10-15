Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

On Wednesday morning, two medic crews were honored for delivering babies last month.

“Bringing a life in the world is something that needs celebrated,” Morrett told the firefighters. “In that aspect, you not only have one patient, but two you are caring for.”

Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County

CINCINNATI — The Western-themed fast-food chain Roy Rogers is partnering with the One Holland Restaurant Group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the two companies will open new locations in Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky and Dearborn County in Indiana.

The restaurant’s namesake, Roy Rogers, was born in Cincinnati in 1911. According to the famous actor and singer’s website, RoyRogers.com, Rogers said the tenement house he was born in was later destroyed to make room for Riverfront Stadium. One Holland Group CEO Gary Holland said he was excited to be bringing Rogers’ name back to the Cincinnati area.

Man indicted for assault of well-known Middletown business owner

Caption Sarah Risner, owner of The Pink Poodle pet grooming business in Middletown. SUBMITTED

A former homeless man, who was taken in by a Middletown woman, has been indicted by a grand jury for her assault in August.

Joshua Speaks, 32, was charged with felonious assault after he allegedly attacked his roommate on Aug. 14 in her Central Avenue residence. On Wednesday, Speaks was indicted by a Butler County grand jury for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Speaks’ arraignment for Oct. 21. He remains housed in the Butler County Jail on $100,000 bond with a 10 percent rule.

Trial date set for Hamilton chiropractor charged with sex offenses

Caption Dr. Stephen Boyd.

A 2022 trial date has been set for Hamilton chiropractor Dr. Stephen Boyd, who is facing 28 sex-related charges for alleged crimes against victims who are former patients and former employees of the practice.

After a scheduling hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday that didn’t happen and the case was apparently discussed in chambers, Judge Dan Haughey set Boyd’s 10-day trial to begin Feb. 21, 2022.

Boyd, who is free on bond, was arrested Dec. 9 after a grand jury returned an indictment against him for allegedly inappropriately touching patients and engaging in misconduct. Boyd has also been the subject of an investigation by the Ohio State Chiropractic Board.

Madison graduate who was Top 10 in national talent search returns for performance this weekend

Caption Tyler Evick, a

Those who watched Tyler Evick start his singing and acting career on local stages and those who want to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a professional performer, will have an opportunity Saturday night.

Evick, 36, a 2004 Madison High School graduate, will perform “Through My Lens: A Cabaret” at Madison High. He called the performance “a journey” through his personal life and performing career.

The cabaret features music from various Broadway classics including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “West Side Story,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He expects to sing about 15 tunes.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Fenwick girls golf team headed back to state tournament

Caption The Fenwick High School girls golf team willl compete in the Division II state tournament on Friday and Saturday in Columbus for the second straight year. Pictured from left: From left to right Coach Scott Dalton, Jocelyn Wright, Sophie Rush, Amelia Snyder, Natalie Allen, Kaitlyn Hemmelgarn, and Coach Mike Snyder. CONTRIBUTED

Scott Dalton hoped to get his Bishop Fenwick girls golf team more used to postseason play by scheduling more 18-hole events during the regular season.

He and the Falcons will find out this weekend whether that approach will pay off as they compete in the two-day, 36-hole Division II state tournament at Ohio State University’s Gray Course in Columbus.

“It’s just mentally knowing that you can do more,” Dalton said by phone as Fenwick practiced on Wednesday. “It’s more mental than anything. When you have three holes left, you know you can do that. You know it’s not as demanding or as hard as it could be, endurance-wise. "

