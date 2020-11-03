Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

“I came out to vote today because I wanted to make a change and be able to cast my opinion out there to see if I could change the world and move to make something different,” she said.

“It makes me feel empowered and feel like I have voice,” Napier said about voting.

Fairfield restaurant a total loss after morning fire

Fairfield fire units remain on the scene at Mango's Tropical Oasis on Dixie Highway after an early morning fire. Fire officials say the building is a total loss. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Fairfield restaurant is a total loss today after an early morning fire, according to the city’s fire chief.

Firefighters were dispatched to Mango’s Tropical Oasis, 7121 Dixie Highway, about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a fire alarm activation, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett.

“When they got there, they gained entrance to the building. When they opened the door the fire conditions changed significantly and they backed out and went to a defensive mode,” Bennett said.

Longtime Journal editor, ‘an icon’ of local sports, dies at 97

Former longtime Middletown Journal sports editor Jerry Nardiello, who turns 90 Nov. 11.

The face of the Middletown Journal’s sports department for more than six decades has died.

Jerry Nardiello, who worked as sports writer, sports editor and sports editor emeritus at The Journal for 61 years, died Friday at Hospice Care of Butler and Warren Counties. He was 97.

A Word War II veteran, Nardiello, born on Veterans Day, was hired at the Journal on Aug. 10, 1947 and planned to get six months experience, then find another job. Six months turned in to 61 years.

Quarantines causing more changes in Butler County schools: The latest on area districts

Intervention specialist Joni Crow talks to her students during a remote online meeting Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Middletown Middletown School. Middletown students have been learning remotely this year and will start face to face classes later this month. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A Middletown school will go back to remote learning from home due to coronavirus quarantines of some staffers, said city school officials.

More than 820 students at Middletown Middle School will move to all-remote learning for two weeks beginning Wednesday .

At least one other area school, Madison High School, recently announced it was doing the same and other officials from local districts continue to watch their staffing and student quarantine totals closely but have no plans currently for switching to all remote learning.

2 injured in shootings outside bars in Liberty, West Chester townships

Mike Martin, owner of East Coast Eatz food truck, has taken over the kitchen at The Draft Bar & Grille on Yankee Road in Liberty Township. The menu has been revamped and includes many new items including Philly cheesesteak, smoked wings and quesadillas. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Two men were shot in two days in parking lots outside Butler County bars.

Early Monday morning, a man was shot several times in the parking lot of the Out of the Way Bar and Grill, 4880 Union Center Pavilion in West Chester Twp.

Officers were called to the bar about 12:21 a.m. on a report of a person shot. The male victim was found shot several times in front of the business, according to the West Chester Police report.

PHOTOS: Scenes from Election Day throughout Butler County

Alexys Napier, 18, votes for the first time on election day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Wilson Middle School in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Voters cast their ballot on election day

