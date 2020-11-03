X

Butler County voters heading to polls as Election Day arrives

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Election Day has finally arrived, and local polling places in Butler County and throughout Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. today.

Any eligible voter in line by 7:30 will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The Journal-News has a team of journalists dedicated to live coverage today of issues that affect polling places, voter safety and election security and will update this story throughout the day today until polls close.

For those who are casting their ballots today, our 2020 Election Guide offers important information about every contested local race and every issue.

We will track results live tonight, providing the latest updates on the presidential race nationwide and in Ohio, and covering local candidates and tax issues.

