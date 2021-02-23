Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The vote, which came after an endorsement from the city’s top health official of returning to all live classes despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, means thousands for students will be back to normal classes on March 22.

“Schools stepped up to the plate and did whatever is needed to control the spread,” of the coronavirus, Middletown Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips told board members during their virtual meeting.

Police response to West Chester donut shop for political event highlights mask struggles for businesses

Holtman??s Donuts open at Streets of West Chester

A West Chester Twp. business found itself at the center of a situation many Ohio businesses have faced since the state’s mask mandate was enacted several months ago.

According to a Holtman’s Donuts, two staff members asked a group of 20 people there for a coffee and conversation event with Ohio Rep. Jennifer Gross to spread out and keep masks on when standing and walking around. The employees called the non-emergency number for the West Chester Twp. police because members of the group were allegedly not following the mask protocols.

Those are uncomfortable situations for all involved, especially employees, local officials said.

Teen accused in Middletown fatal apartment shooting indicted

Karlos Chase Philpot BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

An 18-year-old was arraigned Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court on indicted charges of murder and other felonies in the fatal shooting of a woman in Middletown.

Karlos Chase Philpot was charged by Middletown police with murder and felonious assault within hours of the shooting on Jan. 31.

On Friday, a Butler County grand jury indicted Philpot for murder and felonious assault and new charges of aggravated robbery and discharge of a firearm into a habitation.

Historians seeking names of all Butler County residents who served in U.S. military

AmVets Post 1983 Joint Honoro Guard presented colors for the Butler County Veterans Service Commission annual Veteran of the Year award ceremony on Veterans Day Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Michael J. Cooligan Lodge at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Air Force veteran James Carl Lewis was the recipient this year. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

If you, relatives or people you know are veterans of the U.S. military and lived in Butler County, the county’s historical society wants to know about them.

Kathy Creighton, executive director of the Butler County Historical Society, is putting out the call for names of any veterans, whether alive or deceased, and whether they served during wartime or not. In particular, local historians are most interested in knowing names of Korea and Vietnam veterans because they have been researching those.

The names will be placed inside Butler County’s Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument for future generations.

Local soul food restaurant to relocate in downtown Middletown

Mz. Jade's Soul Food Restaurant is relocating from the Pendleton Art Center to the former bar and grille space of the Murphy's Landing space at 6 S. Broad St. Murphy's Landing's main dining area is now being used as a rental/event venue for small functions. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A local entrepreneur is determined to grow her restaurant business when she relocates to the former bar space at Murphy’s Landing in downtown Middletown.

Naiyozcsia Thomason, better known as Mz. Jade, has been operating Mz. Jade’s Soul Food at 1105 Central Ave. in the Pendleton Arts Center for the past year.

Sometime in mid-March, Thomason is planning a “grand re-opening” at the new location at 6 S. Broad St., just around the corner from the Pendleton Arts Center.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

PHOTOS: Chick’nCone restaurant open at The Marcum in Hamilton

Chick'nCone restaurant has opened at The Marcum in Hamilton. The restaurant features air fried chicken chunks with multiple sauces served in fresh made waffle cones. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Chick’nCone restaurant has opened at The Marcum in Hamilton. The restaurant features air fried chicken chunks with multiple sauces served in fresh made waffle cones.

