Historians seeking names of all Butler County residents who served in U.S. military

Originally, for World War I and World War II, the effort was made to find people who lived in the county when they enlisted. But that has been broadened, Creighton said.

“At this stage in the game, if they’re here, they have any tie to Butler County, I want to hear from them,” she said. “We want to hear from any veteran.”

Michael Cupp, an organizer of Memorial Day parades in recent years, said, “I think it’s a wonderful idea. I think anybody who has served our country should be listed there.

“When I was a child, my grandfather took me up there, because believe it or not, my great-grandfather was in the Civil War — my mom’s grandfather,” Cupp said. “And his name is listed on the second floor up there, inscribed in the marble, his name, and his unit.”

That would be Private Daniel Fryberger, who served in Company D, 2nd Ohio Heavy Artillery, and enlisted on his 18th birthday in Hamilton. All local military people through the Spanish American War have their names carved in stone.

“And it was a big deal for me to see that. I thought, ‘Wow,’” said Cupp, himself a Vietnam-era vet.

People can send emails to kathy@bchistoricalsociety.com or can call the historical society at 513-896-9930. They also can go to the historical society or the monument itself. Creighton just gave the monument a list of local people killed in Vietnam, so people who visit there can see if names are on the list. If not, they can add them.