Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Brittany Gosney, 29, and boyfriend James Hamilton, 43, were indicted in March on a combined 31-count indictment for the slaying of James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 in rural Preble County and the disposal of his body days later in the river near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Gosney pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of felony child endangering this morning. Thirteen other charges against her were dismissed.

Man arrested after SWAT situation in Franklin

Caption Steven Langdon

A situation involving the Warren County SWAT unit led to an arrest on Sunday in Franklin.

Steven Langdon, 49, was arrested after officers went to a Franklin residence in the 10 block of Maple Street to take him into custody following a report of domestic violence, according to Franklin police. The incident began with the report of a domestic situation to police at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and officers went to arrest Langdon on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.

The alleged victim told police Langdon had a handgun and a “large knife,” and he would not come out of the home, although officers could see him looking out of a window, police said.

Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his death at 41

Caption Gareth Hughes, a 1997 Talawanda High School graduate, worked as a producer for CBS Sports, winning eight Emmy awards for his work. He died of cancer July 30, 2021. CONTRIBUTED

If you have watched any major events on CBS Sports, you have likely watched the award-winning work of Gareth Hughes, a 1997 Talawanda High School graduate. While his professional work is impressive, some of those closest to him remember his behind-the-scenes contributions.

Diagnosed with cancer two years ago, Hughes died of the disease July 30. He was 41.

CBS commentator Jim Nantz paid tribute to Hughes during the Aug. 7 broadcast of the WGC Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational golf tournament.

Middletown family displaced after shed fire spreads to apartment

An apartment where a family of five lived was damaged after a shed fire spread to the apartment around 1 a.m. today on Freedom Court, according to Middletown fire officials.

The fire started in the shed, then extended into the apartment, according to Middletown firefighters.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

West Chester has complete police leadership team after long void with 2 captain hires

Caption Newly sworn in West Chester Twp. Cpt. Bruce Hoffbauer. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

After more than a year, West Chester Twp. has a full police command staff now that the trustees have approved hiring two captains.

This week the trustees approved hiring Seth Hagaman and Bruce Hoffbauer at annual salaries of $115,193. Police Chief Joel Herzog told the Journal-News he received 17 applications for the positions and they took the final candidates through a rigorous process.

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t leave any stone unturned and got the best applicants we possibly could,” Herzog said. “Because we’re looking for a good future to move forward here now.”

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

High school football: Butler County storylines to watch as 2021 season begins this week

Caption Lakota West's Alex Afari tries to tackle Hamilton's Quincy Simms-Marshall during their football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium in Hamilton. Lakota West won 33-13. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The high school football season officially gets underway this week, as area teams begin their quest for a state championship.

Unlike last year, not all teams will qualify for the playoffs in 2021, but the field has expanded to 16 schools per region, greatly increasing the chances of making it. The Ohio High School Athletic Association approved this year’s football tournament regulations during its April Board meeting, which also changed the format of regional playoffs so the higher seeded team will host first- and second-round games, instead of only the first round, before neutral sites are used.

Last year all 709 teams qualified for the playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season and prevent many teams from getting in all their scheduled games. The OHSAA received positive feedback about the experience and decided to give the opportunity for more schools to make the playoffs this year, as football is the only state-sanctioned sport where not every team automatically qualifies for the postseason. The expansion will increase the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 448.

