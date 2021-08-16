Man arrested after SWAT situation in Franklin

Steven Langdon, 49, was arrested after officers went to a Franklin residence in the 10 block of Maple Street to take him into custody following a report of domestic violence, according to Franklin police. The incident began with the report of a domestic situation to police at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and officers went to arrest Langdon on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.

The alleged victim told police Langdon had a handgun and a “large knife,” and he would not come out of the home, although officers could see him looking out of a window, police said.