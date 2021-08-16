journal-news logo
Man arrested after SWAT situation in Franklin

Steven Langdon
Steven Langdon

Crime & Law
By Staff Report
1 hour ago

A situation involving the Warren County SWAT unit led to an arrest on Sunday in Franklin.

Steven Langdon, 49, was arrested after officers went to a Franklin residence in the 10 block of Maple Street to take him into custody following a report of domestic violence, according to Franklin police. The incident began with the report of a domestic situation to police at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and officers went to arrest Langdon on charges of domestic violence and felonious assault.

The alleged victim told police Langdon had a handgun and a “large knife,” and he would not come out of the home, although officers could see him looking out of a window, police said.

The Warren County Tactical Response Unit arrived, and negotiators were not effective. Police then shot gas into the residence, and Langdon came out and was taken into custody.

He was treated at the scene for exposure to gas, and he was taken to the Warren County Jail. His first court appearance will be Tuesday.

