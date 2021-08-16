Middletown family displaced after shed fire spreads to apartment

An apartment where a family of five lived was damaged after a shed fire spread to the apartment around 1 a.m. today on Freedom Court, according to Middletown fire officials.
The fire started in the shed, then extended into the apartment, according to Middletown firefighters.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting an adult and four children.
In Other News
1
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
2
Infrastructure bill: Ohio set to get more than $11 billion; what could...
3
10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Brad Paisley
4
West Chester has complete police leadership team after long void with 2
5
New medical facility opens in growing Union Village development in...