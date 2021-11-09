Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news.
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
Following an investigation into the drowning of a 14-year-old Middletown High School incoming freshman this summer, no criminal charges are being filed against the water park where it occurred, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
Mykiara Jones drowned at the Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Madison Twp. on June 20, 2021, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. She was swimming without a life jacket. Her body was found in the murky water 30 minutes after she was last seen.
Jones said after a thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Investigations division and in consultation with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office it was determined there would be no criminal charges filed against the amusement park.
Woman recounts trying to help victim of fatal shooting in Fairfield bar
FAIRFIELD — One person is dead after the Fairfield Police Department said Miguel Galliher opened fire in LugNutz Bar and Grill over the weekend.
Police said Galliher, 20, pulled out a gun and started firing inside the bar following an argument just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He shot three people, including 44-year-old Robert Strong. Strong was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.
Dayshia Sparrow was inside the bar when Galliher began shooting, hiding under a pool table when she heard shots fired.
Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays set for Nov. 20
The City of Hamilton will kick off the holidays with an annual tree lighting event that features live reindeer.
The community is welcome to “Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays” from 5 to 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20 at Marcum Park in downtown Hamilton. Activities include music, the reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, cookies and hot chocolate.
Marcum Park has become the popular spot for some of Hamilton’s biggest events. It is located at Dayton and Second streets behind the Marcum Apartments, near the Courtyard Marriott hotel. Folks may park at surrounding spots or in the nearby McDulin parking garage.
Why Butler County is a popular pick for industrial parks
Amid a high demand for industrial space, manufacturing facilities are being built throughout Butler County and in some cases, the “spec buildings” are being occupied faster than anticipated.
The newest one will be located in Middletown’s MADE Industrial Park near the corner of Yankee and Todhunter roads. Forty-two acres have recently been added to the property, 12 of which have been secured by Phoenix Metals, a local manufacturer located at 1211 Hook Drive.
Road and infrastructure improvements are anticipated to be completed in early 2022, said Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director.
Edgewood Schools to upgrade stadium with turf, track
Credit: Nick Graham
The “grass” may soon not only look greener in Edgewood Schools’ future, but students could also enjoy a faster track, brighter lights and more seating in an upgraded sports stadium, district officials recently announced.
Kumler Field and stadium, which together have been a centerpiece of the Edgewood and Trenton-area community for more than half century, both need a renovation and expansion, Edgewood school officials stated on the district’s Facebook page.
Edgewood was among the first of the Butler County school systems to install a synthetic grass sports field, but that turf is now 14 years old, which exceeds the lifespan of most artificial athletic surfaces.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Police work with woman to track stolen phone throughout Oxford
Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office
OXFORD — A woman used a friend’s phone to track her own after her backpack was stolen with the phone inside.
The woman made a report at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 1 stating she had put the backpack down in an alley near her house in order to catch her cat. Officers responded to the area of Miami University’s cross country track on Bonham Road.
A sergeant responded to the victim’s location and updated an officer on the location of the phone as it moved from Sycamore Street, then Northridge Drive, Jacob Drive and College Corner Pike. It finally stopped at the Oxford Walmart store. The ping of the phone showed it to be located in the third row of the parking lot near the grocery side of the store and close to the building.