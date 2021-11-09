Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Mykiara Jones drowned at the Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Madison Twp. on June 20, 2021, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. She was swimming without a life jacket. Her body was found in the murky water 30 minutes after she was last seen.

Jones said after a thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Investigations division and in consultation with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office it was determined there would be no criminal charges filed against the amusement park.

Woman recounts trying to help victim of fatal shooting in Fairfield bar

Caption A man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning at LugNutz Bar & Grill in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

FAIRFIELD — One person is dead after the Fairfield Police Department said Miguel Galliher opened fire in LugNutz Bar and Grill over the weekend.

Police said Galliher, 20, pulled out a gun and started firing inside the bar following an argument just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He shot three people, including 44-year-old Robert Strong. Strong was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.

Dayshia Sparrow was inside the bar when Galliher began shooting, hiding under a pool table when she heard shots fired.

Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays set for Nov. 20

Caption Last year, the Hamilton Christmas tree lighting was moved from the lawn of the Butler County Historic Courthouse to Marcum Park, and more than 2,500 people celebrated. It will happen there again this year, with more activities than last year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The City of Hamilton will kick off the holidays with an annual tree lighting event that features live reindeer.

The community is welcome to “Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays” from 5 to 8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20 at Marcum Park in downtown Hamilton. Activities include music, the reindeer, carriage and train rides, face painting, balloon artists, cookies and hot chocolate.

Marcum Park has become the popular spot for some of Hamilton’s biggest events. It is located at Dayton and Second streets behind the Marcum Apartments, near the Courtyard Marriott hotel. Folks may park at surrounding spots or in the nearby McDulin parking garage.

Why Butler County is a popular pick for industrial parks

Caption Construction continues on the MADE Industrial Park near the intersection of Yankee and Todhunter roads in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Amid a high demand for industrial space, manufacturing facilities are being built throughout Butler County and in some cases, the “spec buildings” are being occupied faster than anticipated.

The newest one will be located in Middletown’s MADE Industrial Park near the corner of Yankee and Todhunter roads. Forty-two acres have recently been added to the property, 12 of which have been secured by Phoenix Metals, a local manufacturer located at 1211 Hook Drive.

Road and infrastructure improvements are anticipated to be completed in early 2022, said Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director.

Edgewood Schools to upgrade stadium with turf, track

Caption The turf and track at Edgewood's Kumler Field located next to Edgewood Middle School. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The “grass” may soon not only look greener in Edgewood Schools’ future, but students could also enjoy a faster track, brighter lights and more seating in an upgraded sports stadium, district officials recently announced.

Kumler Field and stadium, which together have been a centerpiece of the Edgewood and Trenton-area community for more than half century, both need a renovation and expansion, Edgewood school officials stated on the district’s Facebook page.

Edgewood was among the first of the Butler County school systems to install a synthetic grass sports field, but that turf is now 14 years old, which exceeds the lifespan of most artificial athletic surfaces.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Police work with woman to track stolen phone throughout Oxford

Caption West Mosley Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

OXFORD — A woman used a friend’s phone to track her own after her backpack was stolen with the phone inside.

The woman made a report at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 1 stating she had put the backpack down in an alley near her house in order to catch her cat. Officers responded to the area of Miami University’s cross country track on Bonham Road.

A sergeant responded to the victim’s location and updated an officer on the location of the phone as it moved from Sycamore Street, then Northridge Drive, Jacob Drive and College Corner Pike. It finally stopped at the Oxford Walmart store. The ping of the phone showed it to be located in the third row of the parking lot near the grocery side of the store and close to the building.

