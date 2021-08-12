Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

King, 24, was arrested Dec. 8, 2020 after he was indicted for Jaylon Knight’s death, which happened in March 2016. He faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault during a trial that began Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors say DNA and fingerprints on a car door handle from where Knight was shot to death behind the wheel in 2016 points to King’s involvement in the homicide.

Middletown to host inaugural craft beer festival this weekend: How to go

Rolling Mill Brewing Company in Middletown is closed today and Friday due to the extreme heat. It will have limited hours Saturday. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The city of Middletown will host its inaugural Not Your Average Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. The celebration of craft beer, held on North Broad Street, will feature a beer garden with 10 breweries, live music, food trucks, a pub crawl and a “Beer Mile” race.

While sipping on craft beer, guests will be able to enjoy live music by Tin Penny, food from The Jug and The Salty Dog OH food trucks.

Guests can indulge in more tasty brews by the same breweries in Middletown’s local pubs and bars. This DORA pub crawl will also feature limited releases, special tappings and tap takeovers. Each special tasting will be $3 and is not included in the event’s ticket price.

Police: 2 deaths in Hamilton home believed to be murder-suicide

Emergency crews were called to a three car crash on Hamilton Richmond Road Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO

Police are investigating after two people were found dead by gunshot wounds in a home early this morning in Hamilton, and information “points to murder-suicide as a possible explanation,” police said.

The two victims were found dead about 6:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hamel Drive, police said. The victims are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both victims were 90 years old, according to a police report.

West Chester officials seek dismissal lawsuit filed by former police captains

Joel Herzog, West Chester Twp. Police Chief. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

West Chester Twp. officials who were sued in federal court by two former police captains have asked the court to dismiss the allegations as unfounded and claim they have governmental immunity.

Former captains Joe Gutman and Jamie Hensley filed suit in June seeking an undisclosed amount including lost pay and benefits and compensatory and punitive damages, among other requests.

The lawsuit is against Police Chief Joel Herzog, the township trustees and administrator and the independent lawyer hired to investigate allegations against the chief. Motions to dismiss by all of the defendants were filed Monday.

Middletown could see new community center, improved Oakland area in schools-city partnership

Middletown's school board and Middletown City Council are considering a proposed project to revitalize the Route 4 and Oakland community area using federal funds. At its center would be a new and expanded community center where the current Robert "Sonny" Hill Jr. Community Center is located. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A proposed, multi-million dollar neighborhood project would see a financial partnership between Middletown Schools and city government through a sharing of coronavirus economic relief funds, according to recent joint meeting.

Monday evening’s meeting between Middletown’s school board and Middletown City Council included a presentation by City Manager Jim Palenick, who outlined the proposed project to revitalize the Route 4 and Oakland community area using federal funds.

At its center would be a new and expanded community center where the current Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center is located.

Workers feverishly correcting Butler County roundabout project before school begins

Crews had to basically rip out a portion of the new roundabout at LeSourdsville Wester Chester and Millikin roads to fix an issue with the elevations. Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The new roundabout at LeSourdsville West Chester and Millikin roads in Liberty Twp. was supposed to be school bus-ready by the opening of school next week, but the route may be detoured.

Neighbors have been wondering why the new traffic circle appeared to be almost complete before crews began ripping it out. Butler County Chief Deputy Engineer Dale Schwieterman told the Journal-News the contractor has “owned” the grading error and is feverishly working to correct it before the Lakota Schools open next week.

“They were originally scheduled to open at the end of this week if not sooner, so right now they have a plan laid out that would allow them to get it completed by next Tuesday still, which would put us ahead of Lakota’s opening day, which was our goal all along,” Schwieterman said. “It’s tight but they’re pushing as hard as they can, they know how important it is to get it done.”

