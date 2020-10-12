Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr., 36. The preliminary cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds, and it was officially ruled a homicide.

At about 12:49 a.m., Middletown police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 North Verity Parkway. The man was dead when officers got to the scene. An initial investigation revealed the man had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired and at least one person was hit, according to police.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County man up for parole 30-plus years after assaulting, killing girl in garage

Bradford Alan Gill OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

Bradford Gill, then a trusted member of the community, joined the search for a missing girl in his St. Clair Twp. neighborhood in 1984. But detectives soon discovered it was a ruse. Gill had already killed Kerri Hintermeister and hid her body in his garage.

Gill, who pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the 11-year-old’s fatal stabbing faced the death penalty but was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years, is up for parole this month.

It is Gill’s third chance for release.

READ THE FULL STORY

Hamilton project receives $720K, called ‘huge win’ for city’s development

The first phase of construction on Hamilton's beltline path connecting Cleveland and Eaton avenues has not started as of mid October, 2020 Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

A new path helping residents and tourists get from the West Side to High and Main streets and likely generating economic opportunities for those downtown businesses recently got a financial boost.

Hamilton received $720,000 from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments to help build the Hamilton Beltline path. City Planner Liz Hayden said during the next several years the city will apply for grants in hopes of offsetting the costs.

The money will be used to covert an abandoned rail corridor to a 10-foot-wide asphalt bike and hike path from behind Mill No. 2 of the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill project to the Great Miami River trailhead. This is the first segment of Hamilton’s Beltline path.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County food stamp recipients receiving record benefits, almost $59M

Butler County Job and Family Services and Child Support Enforcement Agency have set up a makeshift office in a conference room on the ground floor of the Government Services Center in Hamilton to help ease access for those in need of help during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. They are sanitizing tables, keyboards, telephones, pens and other items frequently to help minimize risk of spreading germs. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a spike in the number of people receiving food stamps, and relaxed federal rules mean Butler County Job and Family Services has issued a record $59 million so far this year.

The number of people receiving food stamps jumped from 33,012 in January to 42,638 in May. Through the first nine months of the this year, JFS has issued $58.9 million in benefits compared to $49.5 million for the same time period in 2015, when an average of 45,475 received food stamps.

JFS Executive Director Bill Morrison said the high dollar amounts for this year are due to extra relief the federal government provided.

READ THE FULL STORY

Butler County judge expected to hold court this week following coronavirus recovery

Judge Charles Pater. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Charles Pater’s courtroom is usually busy with a full slate of cases to be called. But last week court was canceled after the judge returned to work following his recovery from the coronavirus.

Pater said he previously tested positive for the virus and had mild systems.

Pater said he followed CDC guidelines and was able to return to work safely last Monday. However, there were concerns from attorneys and others about guidelines that would have to be followed by family members if they were in contact with the recovered judge.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Photos: New 25-foot-tall sculpture installed at Hamilton intersection

The 25-foot-tall ‘Embrace’ sculpture was delivered and installed at the intersection of Main Street, Millville Avenue and Eaton Avenue Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Hamilton. The sculture was created in Arkansas and was hauled by truck to Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM /STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 25-foot-tall ‘Embrace’ sculpture was delivered and installed at the intersection of Main Street, Millville Avenue and Eaton Avenue Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Hamilton. The sculture was created in Arkansas and was hauled by truck to Hamilton.

SEE ALL OF THE PHOTOS