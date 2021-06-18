Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Police Chief David Birk told council he wants to restructure the department’s leadership team by eliminating one major position, converting two of the major positions into lieutenants and adding a traffic officer.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli said the department needs to purchase a Sutphen SPH 100 aerial platform ladder because the only ladder truck is 19 years old and frequently requires repairs that causes the city to request mutual aid.

He started making cakes at 12. Now he’ll have his own business in Hamilton

Luke Heizer, right, plans to open Luke's Custom Cakes on High Street in the former True West Coffee location (True West's Main Street shop remains open). His mother, Tammie, and father, Alan, are helping with the project. PROVIDED

A decade after he sold his first custom-designed cakes at age 12, Luke Heizer is taking his business to a storefront on Hamilton’s High Street.

Heizer, who grew up in Trenton and is a 2017 Edgewood High School graduate, began his cake-designing with cakes depicting Ironman and Dora the Explorer.

Heizer’s father, Alan, is helping build out the interior of the former True West Coffee shop on High Street. The other True West, on Main Street, remains open. Heizer’s mother, Tammie, does most of the cake-baking, and he does the decorating of cupcakes and cakes that can be very elaborate.

Health director: COVID-19 vaccination incentive programs ‘attract certain people’

Emily King registers for her COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Butler County Fairgrounds. The Butler County Health Department with help from other agencies continues their COVID-19 vaccination clinics with Walk-in Wednesdays at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Those who are reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine continue to receive incentives throughout the state, including Butler County.

The largest incentives are offered by the state through its Vax-a-Million program that is awarding five $1 million prizes to any Ohioan at least 18 years old who’s vaccinated and a college scholarship to any state school for anyone between 12 and 17 years old who receives a vaccine.

Suzanne Ward of Findlay was announced Wednesday as the fourth winner of the $1 million prize, and Sean Horning, 17, a 2021 Colerain High School graduate, won the full-ride scholarship.

2 Butler County lawmakers supported ousted Ohio House speaker to stay in office

Rep. Brian Steward introduces a resolution to expel Rep. Larry Householder during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Adam Cairns Credit: Adam Cairns

Two Butler County lawmakers wanted to see now-former lawmaker Larry Householder stay in the Ohio House, who was the first member to be expelled in 164 years.

But State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., did vote for the former House speaker’s expulsion as he and others “have repeatedly asked Mr. Householder to resign from office and he refused.”

“The vote to expel a member from the Ohio House was something surely none of us wanted to do, but Householder’s misconduct and allegations of serious corruption have no place in the Ohio House,” he said. “We as elected members are held to a higher standard and our actions are measured each and every day.”

Man arrested after Butler County pursuit during which he jumped from moving truck

A man was arrested after a police pursuit during which he jumped from a moving truck in Oxford.

The driver of a truck, which passed a police officer on patrol in the 100 block of South Locust Street, was familiar to the officer from previous contacts and known to not have a driver’s license. The officer also believed the man to have warrants out for his arrest. This occurred at 3:36 a.m. June 8.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled into a gas station but then gunned the engine and fled south on South Locust.

PHOTOS: How old Butler County businesses have changed through the years

The crowd going into new Hill's Store on the Hamilton west side, 1990. JOURNAL-NEWS ARCHIVE PHOTO

The Journal-News went into the archives to find old photos of Butler County businesses through the years.

