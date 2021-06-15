Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Hamilton’s Pinball Garage adds ‘Wizard Mode,’ a new beer in collaboration with Mason brewery
Pinball Garage in Hamilton has a new beer on tap in a collaboration with Sonder Brewing in Mason.
The beer is Wizard Mode grapefruit white ale, a crisp citrus with tangy grapefruit and subtle spice. The new beer was introduced last Friday.
The new beer comes as Pinball Garage recently passed its first anniversary since opening in June 2020 at 113 North 3rd St., which was most recently occupied by Jim’s Auto Service Store before that business moved to Clinton Avenue.
Hamilton honors prominent business owner ahead of Juneteenth recognition
As Hamilton officials honored Arthur Singletary on Thursday for his service to others throughout his career, he told those gathered he never expected such an honor.
As the calendar approaches the Juneteenth holiday, which Hamilton last year proclaimed to be a city holiday from then on, Mayor Pat Moeller and other officials presented Singletary, 74, who is a Black man, a proclamation thanking him for his service to others as he operated a variety of businesses throughout his work life.
His son, Arthur Singletary II, said he announced during the ceremony, “All I was doing was doing what I knew was right, and never expected people to be watching me and want to recognize me.”
Why a Hamilton woman who admitted to a party shooting death is facing 3 years or less in prison
A woman who has admitted to shooting and killing a man in a Hamilton home in December faces 36 months or less in prison, which has upset the victim’s family members and friends. But prosecutor’s say the accidental circumstances make that appropriate.
Aerial Katelynn Brazzell, 21, was accused of killing Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, on Dec. 17. Boggs was shot at 1:20 a.m. at her residence in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue. She was indicted for reckless homicide with a gun specification in February by a Butler County grand jury.
Brazzell pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to the third-degree felony, and the gun specification, which adds more time to a sentence, was dismissed. Judge Jennifer McElfresh set sentencing for July 29.
Middletown Community Foundation executive director to retire after 3 years
Traci Barnett, who has served as executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation since 2018, has announced her retirement at the end of 2021.
She called her three years at MCF “rewarding and inspiring.”
Barnett began her tenure with MCF in August 2018 and since then, the assets of the foundation have grown to $43 million, a testament Barnett said, to the generosity of the community.
Supply problems causing issues in ambulance replacements, including in West Chester
A severe global shortage of microchips is causing issues for West Chester Twp. fire department’s equipment replacement program and could double the cost for ambulances for this year.
The trustees approved $277,239 for a replacement ambulance last week but also learned there is another unit that is constantly in the shop for repairs whose replacement should be ordered soon because delivery time is 14 months.
The long delay is due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that caused a shortage of microchips that are used to run everything from fire trucks and ambulances to smart phones.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Former restaurant space could become new coffee house and church in Oxford historic house
Credit: HANDOUT
One of the city’s historical houses, long a popular restaurant, may get new life after standing unused for more than a year during the pandemic.
City Council held first reading of an ordinance June 1, which would allow the former Alexander House to be used in an unusual coffee shop-church combination. The proposal had come before the Planning Commission last month and members voted 7-0-0 to recommend approval to Council with three conditions.
Presentation of the proposal was made by Community Development Director Sam Perry, who explained it is a zoning action involving a proposal to convert a building not previously used as a church and telling Council, “The impacts seem to be positive.”