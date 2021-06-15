Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The beer is Wizard Mode grapefruit white ale, a crisp citrus with tangy grapefruit and subtle spice. The new beer was introduced last Friday.

The new beer comes as Pinball Garage recently passed its first anniversary since opening in June 2020 at 113 North 3rd St., which was most recently occupied by Jim’s Auto Service Store before that business moved to Clinton Avenue.

Hamilton honors prominent business owner ahead of Juneteenth recognition

Mayor Pat Moeller, left, honored Arthur Singletary with a proclamation, thanking him for helping the people of Hamilton during struggling times. PROVIDED

As Hamilton officials honored Arthur Singletary on Thursday for his service to others throughout his career, he told those gathered he never expected such an honor.

As the calendar approaches the Juneteenth holiday, which Hamilton last year proclaimed to be a city holiday from then on, Mayor Pat Moeller and other officials presented Singletary, 74, who is a Black man, a proclamation thanking him for his service to others as he operated a variety of businesses throughout his work life.

His son, Arthur Singletary II, said he announced during the ceremony, “All I was doing was doing what I knew was right, and never expected people to be watching me and want to recognize me.”

Why a Hamilton woman who admitted to a party shooting death is facing 3 years or less in prison

Family and friends of J.R. Boggs, who was shot and killed by Aeriel Brazzell, rally outside Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Hamilton. Brazzell pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A woman who has admitted to shooting and killing a man in a Hamilton home in December faces 36 months or less in prison, which has upset the victim’s family members and friends. But prosecutor’s say the accidental circumstances make that appropriate.

Aerial Katelynn Brazzell, 21, was accused of killing Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, on Dec. 17. Boggs was shot at 1:20 a.m. at her residence in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue. She was indicted for reckless homicide with a gun specification in February by a Butler County grand jury.

Brazzell pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to the third-degree felony, and the gun specification, which adds more time to a sentence, was dismissed. Judge Jennifer McElfresh set sentencing for July 29.

Middletown Community Foundation executive director to retire after 3 years

Traci Barnett, who has served as executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation for three years, is retiring at the end of the year. Contributed

Traci Barnett, who has served as executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation since 2018, has announced her retirement at the end of 2021.

She called her three years at MCF “rewarding and inspiring.”

Barnett began her tenure with MCF in August 2018 and since then, the assets of the foundation have grown to $43 million, a testament Barnett said, to the generosity of the community.

Supply problems causing issues in ambulance replacements, including in West Chester

West Chester Township police and fire departments responded to the report of a shooting at Lakota Lake apartments on Lakeside Drive Friday, March 27, 2020. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A severe global shortage of microchips is causing issues for West Chester Twp. fire department’s equipment replacement program and could double the cost for ambulances for this year.

The trustees approved $277,239 for a replacement ambulance last week but also learned there is another unit that is constantly in the shop for repairs whose replacement should be ordered soon because delivery time is 14 months.

The long delay is due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that caused a shortage of microchips that are used to run everything from fire trucks and ambulances to smart phones.

Former restaurant space could become new coffee house and church in Oxford historic house

The city of Oxford had its charter amendment question for the Nov. 7 election rejected on Monday, June 12, 2017, by the Butler County Board of Elections. It was filed too early. The city may resubmit the question between 120 and 60 days ahead of the Nov. 7 election. GREG LYNCH/FILE Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

One of the city’s historical houses, long a popular restaurant, may get new life after standing unused for more than a year during the pandemic.

City Council held first reading of an ordinance June 1, which would allow the former Alexander House to be used in an unusual coffee shop-church combination. The proposal had come before the Planning Commission last month and members voted 7-0-0 to recommend approval to Council with three conditions.

Presentation of the proposal was made by Community Development Director Sam Perry, who explained it is a zoning action involving a proposal to convert a building not previously used as a church and telling Council, “The impacts seem to be positive.”

READ THE FULL STORY