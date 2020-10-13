Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

BOE Director Diane Noonan said the employees self-reported positive tests yesterday and today and they are on a 14-day quarantine. She could not say whether they are symptomatic.

More than 10,000 voters have cast early ballots and Assistant Director Eric Corbin said “we can’t stop the election” when asked if the entire building needs to be sequestered.

Court rules New Miami doesn’t have to refund $3 million in speeding tickets

The speed camera case in New Miami has been dragging on since 2013 is about to be decided by three judges on the appellate court. New Miami does not want to pay $3 million-plus to drivers who paid fines under a speed camera system that has been found unconstitutional. FILE

After years of legal wrangling the 12th District Court of Appeals has ruled New Miami’s speed camera program was constitutional and the cash-strapped village does not have to return $3.4 million to speeders.

A group of about 33,000 speeders took the tiny village to court seven years ago over what they said was an unconstitutional, unmanned speed camera program. They claimed the Automated Speed Enforcement Program (ASEP) violated their due process rights because an administrative hearing rather than court proceeding was used. The speeders demanded the village refund around $3 million collected on the $95 tickets.

Fatal shooting is latest violent incident outside Middletown bar

Middletown police say two cash registers, a video game and bottles of booze were stolen last week from the 513 Lounge, 611 N. Verity Parkway. LAUREN PACK/STAFF

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning while leaving a Verity Parkway bar, according to Middletown police.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr., 36. The preliminary cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds, and it was officially ruled a homicide.

At about 12:49 a.m., police received a call about a person found behind a business at 601 North Verity. The man was dead when officers got to the scene. An initial investigation revealed the man had been at the 513 Lounge next door. A group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired and at least one person was hit, according to police.

‘They are trying to run me off the road’: Franklin teen struggling to recover after fiery crash

The family of a Franklin teen is asking for continued prayers as she continues a long road to recovery after a fiery crash last month.

Megan Riley called Preble County 911 dispatchers frantically screaming that a vehicle was trying to run her off the road at about 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 19. Riley was traveling north on Ohio 503 in Preble County, and the SUV she was driving went off the road and burst into flames.

Riley was pulled from the wreckage with second and third degree burns on more than 50 percent of her body and was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. She has undergone six surgeries and remains in critical but stable condition, according to family members.

From the pulpit to pupils: More pastors serving on area school boards

More Butler County school boards are featuring pastors as members. In Hamilton, Pastor Shaquila Mathews was elected in November 2019. Lakota's school board appointed Pastor Michael Pearl last month and long-time Middletown and Butler Tech member Gregoray Tyus has been active in local schools for decades. (File Photos\Journal-News)

For area pastors who serve on public school boards, their two work worlds are different but the goal is the same: Help kids and their community.

The recent appointment of a pastor to fill an open seat on the governing board of Lakota Schools is the latest example of a relatively rare occurrence of board’s including pastors among their members.

In September, Pastor Michael Pearl was chosen by Lakota board members to fill an open seat vacated by the resignation of former member Todd Parnell.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Historical Photos: Oxford buildings, people and events in archive images

Mike Steinbrunner, Kroger store manager in Oxford, Jan. 8, 1987. JOURNAL-NEWS PHOTO ARCHIVES

We take you back quite a few years to scenes around Oxford.

