Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The Republicans running in three contested races ― the 4th Ohio Senate District and the 52nd and 53rd House Districts ― had decisive leads on Election Night when all precincts reported, and though there are still votes to be counted, including Election Day provisional votes and late-arriving mail-in ballots, it’s not expected to change the results.

Butler County election officials will certify the Tuesday election on Nov. 18, according to the board.

Man charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts in multiple Butler County cities

Christopher Lucarelli MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

A Middletown man has been arrested on charges connected to catalytic converter thefts in the city, according to police.

Last week, detectives identified Christopher Lucarelli as a suspect in thefts of the car parts that earn a high price for scrap.

On Monday, Lucarelli was arrested at police headquarters after inquiring about the warrant for his arrest, according to police. Lucarelli, 26, of Wilbraham Road, is charged with petty theft, possession of criminal tools, aggravated trespass and criminal damaging, first-degree misdemeanors. He is scheduled to be arraigned today in Middletown Municipal Court.

Coach thanks Middletown firefighters who saved him from in-practice heart attack

Phil Keegan, 58, presents insulated tumblers to four of the five Middletown firefighters/paramedics who saved his life. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

One year ago, Phil Keegan didn’t know where he would be today.

While coaching the Fenwick High School lacrosse team at the Forest Hills Sports Plex in Middletown, Keegan, 58, suffered a heart attack. Instead of being one of the 800,000 in the U.S. who die from cardiovascular disease each year, Keegan survived.

On Monday, he met his “heroes,” the Middletown firefighters/paramedics responsible for saving his life.

Suspicious Butler County house fire under investigation

Middletown firefighters are back at the scene of a house fire that happened Wednesday night in the 1800 block of North Avenue. Police and firefighters reasonably believe the cause of the fire was incendiary in nature and will be shipping evidence to the state crime lab for analysis. The house was under renovation and no one was living in the two-story house. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Police and fire investigators were looking for more evidence this morning for the cause of a suspicious house fire Wednesday evening.

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli said firefighters responded to a fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a two-story house under renovation at 1807 North Ave.

Lolli said when Middletown and Monroe fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the unoccupied structure. About 25 firefighters from both departments found fire in the living room on the first floor and knocked it down. He said firefighters also found more fire on the second floor and that it spread into the attic. Lolli said there were no injuries reported at the scene.

Coronavirus: 3 Butler County care facilities report at least 6 active cases this week

The family of Virginia “Ginny” Meyer, 95, was finally able to see her up closed thanks to a clear, protective box the family built to be placed outside Barrington of West Chester senior living facility Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Meyer’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren greeted her as she came out the door to see them up close for the first time in over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. If they wanted to see her before they had to see her from her third floor balcony. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

The state of Ohio provides an update on coronavirus cases at individual long-term care facilities each Wednesday on its coronavirus website.

In this week’s update, three facilities in Butler County showed double-digits in active cases. They are:

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Love of animals led to unexpected career path for Hamilton humane society director

Tara Bowser, executive director of Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton. CONTRIBUTED

Tara Bowser grew a love for animals from her earliest days.

Her parents owned at least one indoor or outdoor cat throughout her childhood. Various reptiles and amphibians were allowed, sometimes encouraged, but never dogs.

“I longed for a dog my entire life and couldn’t wait until I was older and living on my own to finally get one,” Bowser said.

