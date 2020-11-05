Coronavirus: 3 Butler County care facilities report at least 6 active cases this week

The state of Ohio provides an update on coronavirus cases at individual long-term care facilities each Wednesday on its coronavirus website.
In this week’s update, three facilities in Butler County showed double-digits in active cases. They are:
- Woodridge: 18 resident cases (27 total during pandemic), 9 staff cases (17 total)
- Chesterwood-Ashley Place: 6 resident cases (19 total), 0 staff cases (9 total)
- Parkside: 6 resident cases (76 total), 2 staff cases (16 total)
Last week, three facilities reported double-digits in active cases, but those have changed this week. They are:
- Doverwood-Ashley Place: Resident cases drop from 25 to 1 this week (27 total during the pandemic), staff cases drop from 12 to 2 (17 total)
- Fairfield Pavilion (also known as Majestic Care of Fairfield): Resident cases drop from 16 to 5 (24 total), staff cases drop from 2 to 1 (7 total)
- Glen Meadows: Resident cases drop from 12 to 5 (18 total), staff cases drop from 5 to 0 (9 total)
Nine facilities in the county recorded active resident cases in the past week, as well.