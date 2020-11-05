X

Coronavirus: 3 Butler County care facilities report at least 6 active cases this week

News | 1 hour ago

The state of Ohio provides an update on coronavirus cases at individual long-term care facilities each Wednesday on its coronavirus website.

In this week’s update, three facilities in Butler County showed double-digits in active cases. They are:

  • Woodridge: 18 resident cases (27 total during pandemic), 9 staff cases (17 total)
  • Chesterwood-Ashley Place: 6 resident cases (19 total), 0 staff cases (9 total)
  • Parkside: 6 resident cases (76 total), 2 staff cases (16 total)

Last week, three facilities reported double-digits in active cases, but those have changed this week. They are:

  • Doverwood-Ashley Place: Resident cases drop from 25 to 1 this week (27 total during the pandemic), staff cases drop from 12 to 2 (17 total)
  • Fairfield Pavilion (also known as Majestic Care of Fairfield): Resident cases drop from 16 to 5 (24 total), staff cases drop from 2 to 1 (7 total)
  • Glen Meadows: Resident cases drop from 12 to 5 (18 total), staff cases drop from 5 to 0 (9 total)

Nine facilities in the county recorded active resident cases in the past week, as well.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.