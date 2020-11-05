Coronavirus: 3 Butler County care facilities report at least 6 active cases this week

In this week’s update, three facilities in Butler County showed double-digits in active cases. They are:

Woodridge: 18 resident cases (27 total during pandemic), 9 staff cases (17 total)

Chesterwood-Ashley Place: 6 resident cases (19 total), 0 staff cases (9 total)

Parkside: 6 resident cases (76 total), 2 staff cases (16 total)

Last week, three facilities reported double-digits in active cases, but those have changed this week. They are: