Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Two campers arrived at Krispy Kreme at 7 p.m. Monday and they were rewarded with the honor of turning on the store’s “hot” sign at 6 a.m. and given free doughnuts for a year, said Keith Katz, district manager for Ohio and Kentucky.

“Super excited,” Katz said of today’s grand opening.

Larry Burks, West Chester Twp. administrator, said the opening of Krispy Kreme is “icing on the cake” for the shopping center.

Evaluation released for Middletown mother accused of killing 6-year-old son: What she told the psychologist

This undated photo provided by the Butler County Jail shows Brittany Lynn Gosney. Gosney, is being held on $2 million bond on 16 charges, including murder. Police reported James Hutchinson was fatally injured after being dragged "for a distance at a high rate of speed." He had grabbed the door handle of the minivan his mother, Gosney, was driving away, meaning to leave him and two siblings at night in a sprawling state wildlife area some 15 miles from their home, police reported. (Butler County Jail via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A Butler County judge has released a portion of the forensic psychological evaluation of Brittany Gosney, the Middletown woman accused of running over and killing her 6-year-old son.

In the report, which the Journal-News asked to be made public, Gosney says she explored options to give up her three children before her son was killed, but there were barriers in her attempts. And despite being in jail, she considers herself still in a romantic relationship with her co-defendant.

Middletown police say Gosney confessed to killing James Hutchinson, a first-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary, as he clung to her minivan when she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings, Rachel and Lucas, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County on Feb. 26.

‘Our dad was bigger than life’: Former Fairfield police chief dies at 83

Former Fairfield Police Chief Gary Rednour served 36 years years with the Fairfield Police Department, the final 20 as police chief. He died on May 2. He was 83. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Gary Rednour, who served Fairfield for 36 years as a police officer, including the final 20 years as the city’s police chief, has died. . He was 83.

After his retirement in 1999, he went back to work as a corrections officer with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Rednour died on Sunday, May 2 at home with his family.

“I found him very supportive of being the new fire chief, and I found it was a pleasure to work with him,” said Fairfield Fire Chief and Acting City Manager Don Bennett. Rednour was police chief when Bennett was hired as fire chief in 1984.

Group demands Butler County commissioners take stand on mask mandates

Ohio Rep. Candice Keller, R-Middletown Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

A crowd of Butler County residents led by former Ohio Rep. Candice Keller are demanding the county commissioners take a stand on the state’s mask order and declare the county a “sanctuary” for those who choose to disobey mandates.

Keller quoted the Ohio Revised Code several times during the commissioners meeting on Monday and said they are basically breaking the law by upholding state mask mandates and quarantine orders that she argued are unconstitutional because the governor and health director issued them and not the legislature.

She asked that they publicly declare that the state and federal rules regarding pandemic restrictions don’t apply in Butler County. She was told the commissioners have no jurisdiction to get involved in state mandates.

Trial continues today for man charged with killing former Fairfield football player

Zyquon Kevontae Moody BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A trial for a Hamilton teen charged with murder and felonious assault for a shootout last in summer in a Liberty Twp. park began Monday morning with jury selection in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Zyquon Moody, now 19, of Woodland Hills Drive, was scheduled to go to trial in December in Butler County Common Pleas Court for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Antaun Hill Jr., during the June 10 incident. It was rescheduled to February then rescheduled again due to coronavirus concerns.

McElfresh ordered a jury pool of 60 perspective jurors. The trial is scheduled to last all week and will take take place in a courtroom fitted with Plexiglass for safety during the pandemic.

Middletown legend Schwarber, church teaming up to rejuvenate youth baseball in the city

Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber makes a sliding catch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Successful high school athletic programs depend on youth sports to provide foundation.

“It’s a must,” said JD Foust, Middletown High School’s athletic director.

A Middletown church is stepping to the plate in hopes of introducing local youth to baseball in an affordable and fun way.

