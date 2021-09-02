Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Here’s a look at five big Butler County stories today to catch up on the news:
Spooky Nook latest: More than 2 dozen events already booked for 2022
Credit: Nick Graham
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is close to having about 30 sports weekends booked for 2022, and they will be locked in once the local booking system is in place.
The immense indoor sports complex is still scheduled to open around the end of this year, but events are being scheduled for April and later, Lisa Disbro, the facility’s director of hospitality, recently told an online audience gathered by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
So far, the only event announced for Spooky Nook has been the 65th Model T Tour held by the Model T Ford Club International from July 17-22, 2022. That was announced in June.
Motorcyclist dies after crash late Wednesday in West Chester Twp.
A motorcyclist died late Wednesday after a crash in West Chester Twp.
At 9:10 p.m., West Chester dispatchers received a call reporting that the motorcyclist had gone off the road while traveling eastbound on West Chester Road between Butler Warren Road and Outlook Drive, according to West Chester Twp. spokesperson Barbara Wilson.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.
Police pursuing leads in triple shooting that killed a Hamilton teen: What we know
Credit: Nick Graham
Hamilton police are actively investigating leads in the fatal shooting early Friday morning on Second Street.
Mikina Riley, a Miami School student in the Hamilton district, was shot and killed while sitting on the porch at about 12:46 a.m. Two men were also wounded but are recovering.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office said Riley died of a gunshot wound and the death has been ruled a homicide.
Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of woman ‘lured’ to car theft in Liberty Twp.
A Cincinnati man had admitted guilt in a June 2020 fatal shooting in Liberty Twp.
Tyree Cross, 26, was originally scheduled for trial last fall, but pandemic concerns, a change in attorneys and three competency evaluations contributed to several continuations. His new trial date was Sept. 13, but he pleaded guilty to murder today in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
Cross was one of three people charged in the June 9, 2020 shooting death of Riah Milton, a 25-year-old Cincinnati woman who detectives say was “lured” to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal her Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton’s car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.
Area lawmakers want steep fines for railroads when crossings are blocked
Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
As soon as next month, Ohio lawmakers will talk in-depth about a bill that could fine railroad companies as much as $10,000 for unlawfully blocking railroad crossings in the state.
Ohio Reps. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., and Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, introduced House Bill 361, which would require a railroad company to submit to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio an incident report each time a train blocks a crossing for more than 5 minutes to the hindrance of traffic.
The bill proposes a $5,000 fine for a first violation and $10,000 for subsequent violations.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Fairfield medical practice to relocate to former Planet Fitness location
Credit: Nick Graham
A multi-million investment into Patterson Place plaza is the next phase in what’s been thus far a decade-long development of one of Fairfield’s most visible plazas.
Mercy Health–Fairfield Internal Medicine will move west a half-mile from its Sandy Lane location to 544 Patterson Boulevard. The practice is scheduled to open its new location sometime in the last quarter of the year, according to the hospital system.
“Mercy Health has a long history in the city of Fairfield, and we saw the immediate opportunity to grow one of our most popular practices in the Patterson Drive location,” said Mercy Health Physicians Chief Operating Officer Courtney Seitz. “In addition to easing access to important primary care services by adding more providers to the practice, patients and the community can also take advantage of lab services located conveniently under one roof.”