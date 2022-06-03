After 2 years, North B Street in Hamilton finally reopens

After two years of being closed, North B Street is now open to traffic.
New traffic signals are operational, however, the lights at B Street and Rhea Avenue are flashing yellow (on B Street) and red (on Rhea Avenue).
North B Street has been closed from Park Avenue to Black Street since May 2020 for utility work and road work and safety concerns as construction crews at the Spook Nook at Champion Mill project has been ongoing.
The $165 million Spooky Nook complex, which includes a pair of 600,000-plus-square-foot buildings that are bisected by North B Street, is expected to be operational later this year. The Warehouse Hotel, which is the 233-room hotel at Spooky Nook has been opening in phases, and has been accepting guests since early May.
The first event at Spooky Nook was the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s Play Ball Gala, which was held in a portion of the convention center on May 19. The event saw around 900 people attend.
