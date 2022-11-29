‘A Very Merry Takeover’ in West Chester features concerts, food and cups of cheer

A Very Merry Takeover will feature bites from the VFW Post 7696 food trailer and warm beverages like coffee and hot chocolate. Concessions will be available for purchase both nights.

“At the end of the summer, community members aren’t ready for The Takeover to be over. They want to keep going and have a good time on The Square. We felt like the holidays are about celebrating and getting together with family, so why not do that as a community, and celebrate the holiday season together on The Square,” Wilson said.

Many community members continue to make The Takeover part of their summer concert experience, May through August. On average, about 1,000 people attend the concerts, and some of the most popular bands attract more than 2,000 people. At DV8′s concert last year, there were about 2,500 attendees. Weather can also impact attendance. The Naked Karate Girls, a popular crowd favorite on the Takeover series, kicked off the 2022 summer concert season in May. This is the second year for A Very Merry Takeover.

How to go

What: A Very Merry Takeover

Where: The Square @ Union Centre, 9285 Centre Pointe Drive, West Chester Twp.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8

Cost: Free

More info: WestChesterOH.org