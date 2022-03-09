Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

A tank of diesel fuel for truck drivers could cost about $1,000 right now

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north of metro Atlanta, to fill up their tractor trailer rigs. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File)

Credit: David Tulis

caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, truck drivers stop at a gas station in Emerson, Ga., north of metro Atlanta, to fill up their tractor trailer rigs. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File)

Credit: David Tulis

Credit: David Tulis

News
By Courtney Francisco, WCPO
1 hour ago
Costs typically passed on to consumers

CINCINNATI — Leaders of the trucking industry say store prices are expected to increase as the national average for diesel fuel hits $4.75.

Truck drivers filling up in Florence, Ky. on Tuesday spent nearly $1,000 on fuel. Ben Lee, who has been driving semis for 16 years, said it’s tough to keep rolling under these conditions.

“I mean, you can see right now, I’m getting 60 gallons for $300 dollars,” Lee said. “We’re just going to have to bite it for now and just eat the extra costs.”

Kevin Burch, the former chairman of the American Trucking Association, runs a fleet of 100 semis in the region through Martin Transportation Systems. He said independent drivers and trucking companies set their own fuel surcharge and add it on to the price companies pay them to ship products.

It’s a tool designed to compensate drivers for fluctuating diesel prices.

“It definitely is passed on to the consumer in higher freight rates,” Burch said.

Burch said he predicts customers will see the prices increase at the stores next.

“Could be a week, could be two weeks,” said Burch.

At the same time, drivers say the current fuel price hike came unexpectedly. They said their current surcharges did not account for that, so they will have to wait to recoup costs.

“It’s going to be tough for the small independent owner/operators out there who are trying to move America’s goods,” Burch said. “They just might say, you know what, I’m just going to park it for a few days, maybe a week, and see what happens rather than pay that big price.”

It comes at a time when the U.S. is already experiencing a driver shortage that can cause shipping delays. That coupled with inflation and the pandemic is taking a toll on drivers.

“Everybody is, like, emotionally fatigued, you know,” Lee said. “Everybody is trying to sort, trying to protect their mental health because it was rough. Then, you go right into this,” said Lee.

In Other News
1
St. Patrick’s Day 2022 events grow as COVID-19 restrictions lessen
2
Liberty Way interchange ramp to be closed nightly for a month
3
Snowfall expected Friday night into Saturday
4
Huge transformation planned for Tri-County Mall
5
Artists to submit entries for Biennial Fitton Center Member Show

About the Author

Courtney Francisco, WCPO
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top