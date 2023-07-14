A state first: Monroe teacher wins top honor for history lessons

MONROE — For the first time in Ohio a famous American history society has named an elementary teacher for its top annual award, and she works in Monroe Schools.

And that teacher then went on to be among the national honorees.

The Ohio Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) recently named elementary school teacher Melissa Costello as this year’s recipient of its Dr. Tom & Betty Lawrence American History Teacher Award.

The society’s American History Teacher Award recognizes educators who distinguish themselves in teaching the history of the American Revolution.

Teacher candidates must complete the required application and submit a letter of recommendation as well as a written essay discussing the importance of teaching the American Revolution era.

Entrees essays most also describe any extraordinary teaching techniques or innovative projects utilized by the teacher to teach the American Revolution.

That was all relatively easy for the Costello, who works as a gifted intervention specialist at Monroe Elementary, because of her passion for teaching young students about America’s earliest days.

“It is when children are young that they most readily understand and believe the truths inherent in love and loyalty toward family and country,” said Costello.

Following the state society’s announcement, Costello went on to represent Ohio in the National SAR American History Contest, where she was chosen as the National Elementary School American History Teacher of the Year.

“For the National SAR Award, I won a prize package that includes an all-expense paid week-long Teacher Institute professional development at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia, which I will be attending in August, and a $1,000 stipend, which will help me further expand the SAR and DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) historical contest offerings to students at both Monroe Elementary and Monroe Junior High.”

According to Monroe school officials, several of Costello’s Monroe Elementary School students also participated in state-level contests sponsored by the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Olivia Fields and Carly Watts were named Ohio State Winners in the DAR Essay Contest, and fourth grader Alexa Funke won first place in the Ohio State SAR Poster Contest.

Those familiar with her work her weren’t surprised by her state and national recognition.

“It did not take me long after meeting Ms. Costello last fall that I realized what an inspirational and creative educator she was,” said Cincinnati SAR Chapter President George Stewart.

Her mission, said Costello, is to open young minds to America’s founding and uniqueness in the world.

“We must instill these principles early in life, so I have made it my mission to bring these patriotic foundations into the Monroe Elementary and Junior High schools and give children an early exposure to these important concepts.”