Monroe High School wins state honor for aiding military families

According to the Military Child Education Coalition, a military-connected child can expect to move six to nine times from during the span of their K-12 educational career, with approximately 200,000 students transitioning to a new school in any given year.

“Frequent moves, family separations through deployments, and reintegration issues make life especially challenging for military families,” said Monroe Schools Purple Star Liaison and Attendance Officer Kelley Dudleson.

“Our goal is to help military-connected students feel at home and well supported. I personally understand these challenges because I am part of a military family too. It is a true honor for Monroe High School to be recognized and I hope to see more of our schools become Purple Star recipients in the future,” said Dudleson.

Also honored for the first time with Purple Star recognition in Butler County were Edgewood High School and Edgewood Middle School.

Across Ohio, 77 schools were awarded with renewals of their Purple Star designation, including the Butler County schools Lakota East High School and Middletown Christian School.

Last month, Monroe hosted its inaugural military signing ceremony to recognize graduating seniors who have committed to service in the U.S. military. Students signed commitment letters, received red, white and blue cords, and were presented with their first challenge coin from honored guest and veteran Congressman Warren Davidson.