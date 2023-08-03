‘A crisis situation’: Central Connections to close within 24 hours due to financial difficulties

MIDDLETOWN — Central Connections, Middletown’s senior citizens center, will close within 24 hours due to financial difficulties, according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

City Council is holding a special meeting today to discuss the future of the center before a packed Council Chambers.

Lolli called the finances at the center “a crisis situation.”

He was told by the board that the center must close within 24 hours. Earlier in the day, the center announced it was going to close on Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page.

Council is going into executive session to discuss the future of the center.

During council comments, Vice Mayor Monica Thomas said the city and council were “caught off guard” by the center’s financial difficulties.

Council member Tal Moon called it “a difficult situation” and said council doesn’t have all the details He called seniors some of the “most vulnerable” citizens who need protected.

Council member Rodney Muterspaw, the former police chief, looked around the chambers and said to those: “You should be angry.”

He said it’s important to offer protection to the elderly and children.

“The elderly have been messed with,” Muterspaw said.

The center of the controversy is Diane Rodgers, hired as executive director in 2021. Her contract was terminated by the board last week and Rodgers was escorted out of the building by Middletown police.

Police Chief David Birk said the investigating is continuing.

Rodgers and her attorney, Tyrone Borger, were scheduled to meet with Middletown detectives last week, but they failed to show, Birk told the Journal-News.

When Central Connections cancelled its congregate meals due to losing $1 per meal, according to board president Rick Fishbaugh, the city helped connect seniors with congregate meals at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave.

The Central Connections café was closed Saturday because several servers called off sick, Fishbaugh said. The center also cancelled its Rolling Through The Decades Music Festival/Car Show scheduled for Saturday due to recent employee layoffs that left the center with “insufficient staff to cover this event,” according to its Facebook page.

Central Connections stopped delivering meals on July 25, one day after laying off 50 employees. Since then, First Presbyterian Church has provided meals for seniors, said Paula Smith, director of communications for the Council on Aging.

Smith said the church will provide congregate meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The plan is for COA to find a permanent place for the meals to be served within a few weeks, Smith said.

Partners in Prime, Meals on Wheels Southwestern Ohio and Warren County Community Services have stepped in to cover all home-delivered meals to clients, according to Smith. Meals on Wheels will also provide meals for the seven congregate sites Central Connections previously served, she said.

Smith said COA is working to connect transportation clients and clients receiving supportive services with new providers.

While City Manager Paul Lolli said he couldn’t comment on the criminal investigation of the former senior center executive director, he said the city will help residents connect with needed agencies.

At the end of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, council member Rodney Muterspaw asked Lolli if he had any updates regarding Central Connections that last week had its contract with the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio cancelled.

