A Civil War battle flag is returning home, a woman joins 103-year-old club and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

“I think it’s incredibly important,” historical society President Brian Smith said. “I think it’s an incredibly valuable piece that we have,” maybe not for dollar value but for the national and local crisis it represents.

But when it arrives, it won’t be the same battle flag the historical society thought Smith delivered last July to Cleveland for restoration.

‘Very elegant’ Hamilton woman joins 103-year-old club at care facility

Mary McComb celebrates her 103rd birthday with a party at Bradford Place Wednesday, July 7 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

HAMILTON — Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller probably wishes the city’s bottled water — what he called the “world’s best tasting” — could be credited with the longevity of some of the residents at Bradford Place on Millville Avenue.

For the second time this year, the Diversicare facility hosted a 103rd birthday party, this time for Mary McComb. Eunice Murphy celebrated her 103rd birthday in March and Jane Auld turns 103 on Aug. 8. Two other centenarian residents passed away during the winter, said Redina Smith, activities supervisor.

Moeller attended McComb’s birthday party Wednesday afternoon in the Millikin Family Lobby and gave her and Murphy two blue bottles of Hamilton water. When told Auld’s birthday is next month, Moeller, who was out of water, said he’d delivered two more bottles this week.

School gardens again sprouting for Butler County students on summer break

The popularity of school gardens hit a pause last summer during the coronavirus' major spikes but now as the pandemic fades the gardens are again busy for students and their families. The campus gardens - like this one at Lakota's Heritage Elementary - are used for hands-on teaching of biology, science and mathematics as well as food preparation in the early fall as students harvest and eat their vegetables, say local teachers. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

The growth of school campus gardens took a hit last year during coronavirus but this summer break, as the pandemic wans, they are making a sprouting comeback, say area school officials.

In recent years, the gardens have become a stable for many area schools as an extension of the both the locally grown food movement and as a multi-faceted learning environment where students can apply classroom lessons in biology, science and mathematics.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates there are more than 7,000 school gardens nationwide.

Former RedHawk celebrates second straight Stanley Cup championship

Tampa Bay Lightning's Barclay Goodrow (19) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates Erik Cernak (81), Blake Coleman and Ryan McDonagh (27) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson

Former Miami RedHawks center Blake Coleman celebrated his second Stanley Cup championship Wednesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0.

The Lightning won the series 4-1, becoming the first team to repeat as NHL champions since the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-17).

“Back to back, baby!” Coleman shouted in a selfie video the Lightning shared on Twitter.

Deal will bring 171 new jobs to Butler County aluminum manufacturer

Magnode Corporation employees band extruded aluminum at the company’s Trenton plant in 2012. STAFF FILE PHOTO

The Butler County Port Authority approved a new development deal with aluminum manufacturer Magnode that provides a sales tax exemption on construction materials for a new $28.4 million addition that will bring 171 new jobs.

Butler County Development Director David Fehr told the Journal-News the exemption is worth about $924,223 on sales tax for construction materials to the company that is building a 317,000-square-foot addition to the aluminum manufacturing facility on Kennel Road in Trenton. The port will collect a $161,739 fee for services.

“They do a lot of work in the automotive industry and they found this is a very good location to expand their facility,” Fehr told the port board members. “In the current economic environment the building costs have increased, just availability of building supplies and materials have increased, labor shortages, so it makes building a new building challenging that’s why they’re coming to the port authority for some assistance.”

Recognize heroes: Nominate a Fairfield city or township police, fire or medical workers

The Fairfield Community Foundation, in partnership with Fairfield city and township and Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, are looking for the community to nominated hometown heroes in the greater Fairfield area, which includes police, fire and medical professionals in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. PROVIDED Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Community Foundation is looking for the public’s help to recognize hometown heroes in Fairfield city and township.

The foundation, as well as the city, township and Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, will recognize first responders and medical professionals on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Nomination forms are online at FairfieldCommunityFoundation.org

“I think we all remember where we were when the airplanes hit the twin towers, and how it impacted how it impacted not just New York but the entire country and probably the world,” said Linda Yarger, the foundation’s president. “I think we remember how frightened we were, not knowing what would happen next, who did it and why.””

