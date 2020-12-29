911 caller in Fairfield incident: ‘There’s a guy in a white hoodie with a gun shooting’

“I look to my left and there’s a guy in a white hoodie with a gun shooting at a white Range Rover,” the caller said.

The woman pulled away from the intersection when the light turned green but said she saw the SUV leave the parking lot westbound on Mack Road and the man in the sweatshirt was near the back of the bar’s parking lot.

Fairfield police Sgt. Becky Ervin said no one was hit or injured, and the only property damaged was the vehicle fleeing the bar’s parking lot.

“And from what we can tell, it appears they know each other, so it’s not a case where someone is randomly targeting people,” she said.

Ervin said investigators are following leads and talking with suspects. There is also no indication the shooting is gang-related.

“We’re still looking into things. I think it’s just two parties that maybe just don’t care for each other,” she said. “For the most part, we have people identified. We know who the people are that are involved.”

Only one vehicle involved sustained damage in the shooting, Ervin said.

Witnesses to the shooting have cooperated with police, she said.