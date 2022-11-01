$900K in renovations of Central Connections turn building into ‘recreation center’

“I see life,” she said while standing near the full bar in the dining room. “When I came here, this place was almost depressing. We were losing seniors.”

But now, she said: “This is so much life, laughter and happiness.”

Others agreed. Dale Ingram, 68, and Karen DeSue, 61, both of Middletown, can’t believe the center’s dramatic improvements under Rodgers’ leadership.

“She has transformed this place to a very beautiful place to come to,” said Ingram, who joined 15 months ago. “She has expanded the possibilities, increased activities. We can attract more people and that makes it better for the whole city.”

DeSue, who joined in January after moving back to Middletown, said the center is “looking toward the future” by offering programs for younger adults and is successfully “meshing all the ages.”

Some of the upgrades include a bridal suite that Rodgers hopes books more weddings; an expanded Central Cafe; a full bar; and hospitality space for about 800 guests with an additional 400 once the outside patio is complete.

A group from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has contacted the center about hosting 500 people for a Christmas party, and the next day, organizers of a convention want to bring 600 people to Middletown, Rodgers has said.

“This town deserves better,” said Rodgers. “The people of Middletown deserve better.”

Rodgers said from 4 to 9 p.m. those 18 and older are permitted to visit Central Connections and participate in the programs and activities, including exercise and martial arts classes, athletics or having a drink in the bar.

“This is a recreation center,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong. We love our seniors. They’re the reason we’re here. But the other adults need something.”

The improvements were expensive and time-consuming, Rodgers said. But, she added “today we start a new chapter.”

Kiran Arif from Kiran Design in Cincinnati oversaw the design changes and DER Development from Milford was the general contractor.

Arif said Rodgers told her to “create an exceptional design that will bring people back. Create a revenue stream.”

Hank Roe from DER called Rodgers “a true visionary who can see light years ahead.”

The ribbon-cutting was attended by numerous members and staff, representatives from the police and fire departments, city officials and City Council members, including Mayor Nicole Condrey.

Condrey addressed and crowd and said Central Connections is “a really neat gem that we have polished into something even more beautiful.”

