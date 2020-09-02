9.2.20 Federal reserve won’t worry about inflation; Companies forbid employees to talk about Covid diagnosis

The Federal reserve has signaled that it won’t do much to reign in inflation right now. Clark discusses what that means for your money in the near future. Savers, in particular, are getting their clocks cleaned.
Some companies are putting employees under a gag order if they have symptoms of Covid. Clark is not in favor of companies adopting these sorts of policies. They are unsafe!
