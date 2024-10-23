8 fire departments respond to house fire

A fire in southern Preble County Tuesday afternoon that had tankers from eight departments in two counties hauling water to the scene on Waynes Trace Road remains under investigation.
The fire was called by the homeowner at about 4:20 p.m. to a farm in the 10830 block of Waynes Trace, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters found a working fire in the house when they arrived.
Five Preble County fire department responded as well as Milford, Madison and St. Clair Twp. departments on Butler County.
Departments were at the scene for about four hours. No word on damage estimates or injuries.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
