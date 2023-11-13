7 Cincinnati-area holiday markets with crafts, music, food and more

CINCINNATI — Halloween is long gone which means the winter holiday season is here. As the end of the year creeps closer, there are tons of markets popping up around the Tri-State where you can get everything you need for the holidays.

Here are eight holiday markets to check out over the next two months:

The O.F.F. Holiday Market at Summit Park

Held in Blue Ash’s Summit Park, The O.F.F. Holiday Market is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18. The O.F.F. Market is held monthly at the park, but the November market will feature vendors focusing on everything needed for the holidays.

Outside of vendors, the market will also feature other holiday festivities as well as the Summit Park ice rink.

Holiday Mutt Market

Perfect for any dog owner, Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa is hosting a Holiday Mutt Market on Nov. 19. The market, which takes place from 1-4 p.m. at The Summit Hotel, will have more than 20 local businesses having various gifts for both your dog and your dog loving friends. The market is free to attend and dogs are welcome as long as they’re properly leashed. Outside of the vendors, guests will also have the opportunity to have holiday-themed photos taken of their dogs.

Westside Market Holiday Edition

Located at Westwood Town Hall, Westside Market’s Holiday Edition will have more than 100 vendors selling holiday items. Some of the vendors include Two Twenty Two Market, Primrose Decor, Sunshine Caramel Company and more. Santa will also be at the market with his sleigh for free photos.

The market will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25.

Findlay Market Holiday Market

Over-the-Rhine’s Findlay Market is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 2. The market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a holiday-themed outdoor market with more than 25 vendors selling a variety of items. Findlay Market’s more than 50 full-time businesses will also be open selling their respective goods.

Outside of vendors, the market will also have different programming all day long, including Christmas tree sales, face painting, a choir and more.

Shop Bellevue’s First Friday Holiday Market

Located along Bellevue’s Fairfield Avenue, Shop Bellevue is hosting its First Friday Holiday Market 5-9 p.m. Dec. 1. The businesses along the main drag will be selling everything you’ll need for the holidays, and they’re staying open late that evening just for the occasion. Guests can expect a variety of items for sale, including antiques, sweets, apparel and more.

City Flea Winter Market

City Flea is hosting two different Holiday Markets this year — one at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine (Dec. 16-17) and another at Factory 52 in Norwood (Dec. 9-10). Both markets are two days and will have a variety of vendors selling items, and the vendors are different each day of the market. The market in Norwood will also have Jeni’s Ice Cream, multiple breweries and more to enjoy, as well.

Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

Running from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, the Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is coming to the Moerlein Lager House at The Banks. The holiday-themed market and festival will feature food, holiday lights, a choir, themed characters, music and even a 4-lane ice slide. The Moerlein Lager House will also have heated igloos for up to 14 people that can be rented.

Of the vendors at the market, guests can expect everything from authentic German goods and handmade crafts to apparel and holiday decor.