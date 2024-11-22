68 villas proposed for Fairfield’s Wildwood subdivision

Three years ago, Schwarz received approval for 20 duplexes and 24 single-family homes on the site, then part of the Benzing property.

That project didn’t move forward and M/I Homes wants to purchase the property, if Fairfield City Council approves its plan for the site.

To be called Whispering Hills, the owner-occupied units would range from 1,500 to 3,200 square feet, with an optional second floor and/or basement, said Jason Brown, M/I’s vice president of land for Cincinnati and Dayton.

Each home would have two to four bedrooms on its own lot. Common areas would be maintained by a homeowner’s association.

“Geared mainly to the empty nester buyer, it (homes) will also appeal to someone who likes the low maintenance…and the community proximity to the hospital (Mercy) and other businesses in the area,’’ Brown said.

“It will certainly draw professionals who work in the area as well…It’s a great location.”

Although the project is slightly more dense than Benzing Estates, it has more open space, said Erin Lynn, planning manager. Whispering Hills has seven acres of open space compared to 5.7 acres in Benzing Estates.

Both projects include retention pond and walking trails. The slightly different layout allows for a sidewalk to connect to S. Gilmore Road.

The entrance would be at northern end of S. Gilmore at the road’s highest point to give better visibility.

Although prices have not been set yet, Brown estimated the homes would range in price from the upper $300,000s to upper $400,000.

Following a review of the project, the Fairfield Planning Commission has recommended approval. A second reading by council is set for Monday. The final vote is expected at council’s Dec. 9 meeting.