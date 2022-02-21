62 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Steven Prater, 409 W. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryce Lee, 1207 Susan Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

William O. Sears, 1 Funston Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Glenn J. Chasteen, 861 Liberty St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of hashish, grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business.

Barry Smiley, 2731 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of petty theft, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Alec Disney, 38 Hancock, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of disorderly conduct.

Jason Bennett, 2245 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shamaun Croom, 760 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Desiree Ivy Pace, 1140 Hedges Road, Xenia; indicted on one count of theft.

Derrick Curtis, 3259 Rocker Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of participating in criminal gang (direct), carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and certified back to the lower court on one count of tinted windows.

Andrea C. Green, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Cory D. Ballinger, 4927 Columbia Circle, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count of possession of marijuana.

Sean L. Coldiron, 4421 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

John Jeffrey Lacalameto, 3502 Gamble Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing (direct), criminal damaging or endangering, and criminal trespass.

Adam L. Pankey, 1418 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Homar Luna, 7477 Valley View Place, #202, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order (direct).

Thomas Edward Philpot, 331 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on nine counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), five counts of rape (direct), and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct).

Lynn M. Vazquez, 71 Shawnee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft (direct), theft by deception (direct), telecommunications fraud (direct), and identity fraud (direct).

Delmar R. Whitesell, 8 Greer Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft (direct), theft by deception (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), and forgery (direct).

David Parker, 2047 Seymour Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of theft by deception (direct).

William Tillett, IV, 1743 W. Elkton Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Paul Webb, Jr., 528 N. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John D. Durham, 352 Millikin St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Lea A. Hobbs, 5377 Sun Rise Lane, Cleves; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Derrell M. Miles, 3107 Wildwood Road, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua Barrett, 2913 Lefferson Road, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Daryl W. Clark, Jr., 830 Keen St., Zanesville; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ronald Eugene Turner, Jr., 374 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 7, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Albert J. Harvey, III, 1497 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tevaughn Lemark Horsley, 1274 Todds Run Foster Road, Williamsburg; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

David Scott Saucedo, 416 Hickory Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Samuel B. Nolan, 121 Crittenden Road, Frankfort, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Jeffrey S. Bostick, 2821 Haig Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Aaron Edward Benson, 101 Bennington Ave., Dayton; indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of possessing criminal tools, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Whitney R. Adams, 1929 Winton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of escape.

Lorens Elan Harvey, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and assault.

Jason L. Charles, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and possessing of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Anthony Cooper, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Zachary Lee Wells, 3715 Greenview Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, misuse of credit cards, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Austin Leroy Marler, 534 W. Silver St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of vandalism, petty theft, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Bethany Nicole Hampton, 236 N. Patton St., Xenia; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

James Lukus Oney, 712 E. 2nd St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles William Shoemaker, 7600 S. Ohio 123, Blanchester; indicted on one count of theft.

Michael Whitehead, 1586 Waycross Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie Marie Branscum, 100 W. Church St., Mason; indicted on one count each of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, and obstructing official business.

Austin Joseph Allen Turner, 445 Gilpin Drive, Apt. 4, Springboro; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Brenda Howard Corbett, 8025 Green Lake Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Michael Scott Wheeler, 859 Filmore Ave., New Carlisle; indicted on one count of counterfeiting.

Christina M. Thompson, 3760 Sellars Road, Apt. 1, Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Alyssa Serene Maupin, 7519 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie Diane Sandham, 3217 Goldman Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and obstructing official business.

Jeffrey L. Salisbury, 1896 Reeder Road, Blanchester; indicted on four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and receiving stolen property.

Joshua Cain Brown, 7592 Darl Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Kari Michelle Owens, 800 Beachler Drive, Carlisle; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Mark Reginald Coleman Jr., 2535 U.S. Highway 50, Apt. 55, Batavia; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

Joshua Bryan Taylor, 4700 Filager Road, Batavia; indicted on one count each of kidnapping, rape, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated menacing.

Tiffany Marie Andro, 8146 Highway 421, Mozelle, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Shane Allen, 8366 Franklin-Trenton Road, Franklin; indicted on three counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Holly A. Sizemore, 8366 Franklin-Trenton Road, Franklin; indicted on three counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Dusty Allen Taylor, 272A N. First St., Apt. A, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Taisha Aurelle Cannon, 5100 Coulson Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Angelese Denishia Newland, 3200 W. Riverview St., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.