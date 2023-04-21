6 regional things to do during spring

Outdoor beauty at MetroParks

MetroParks of Butler County is a fantastic local resource that connects community members to recreation and the outdoors. All 14 parks, connecting residents to more than 5,000 acres of land, are open daily, from 8 a.m. until dusk. MetroParks’ mission is to provide an exceptional park system that maximizes the community’s quality of life through conservation, education and recreation. From hiking trails, to play areas, birding and wildlife, there’s something for everyone. For the latest information on events and programs happening at the parks, go to MetroParks website at www.yourmetroparks.net. Parks are available within a very short drive for most residents.

DORA offers opportunities to roam

Exploring a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will not only give participants a chance to shop, enjoy live entertainment, or to spend time outdoors, but it will also give community members an opportunity to discover some of the area’s top refreshment stops. Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Liberty Center and Oxford all have DORA districts and the DORA program allows guests to order an alcoholic beverage from a participating establishment and they can explore the city while drinking — as long as it’s in the designated areas, you are older than 21 and your drink is in a plastic DORA cup. DORA drinks are available at stops such as Richard’s Pizza in Fairfield, Municipal Brew Works in Hamilton, and Agave & Rye in Liberty Center, to name a few.

Skydiving experiences for all

For anyone who has a bucket list, or for those who are looking for a new adventure to try, Start Skydiving (www.startskydiving.com) is an activity to consider this season. Participants can make the leap from 13,000 feet at Middletown’s Start Skydiving. The free-fall experience will allow guests to take in a unique perspective of their surroundings and the world below. Participants from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond continue to enjoy what Start Skydiving has to offer. Start Skydiving has become a first-class skydiving destination for new and experienced skydivers alike. Start Skydiving is also the home to Team Fastrax, a professional skydiving team.

iFly Indoor Skydiving in Liberty Twp. (www.iflyworld.com/cincinnati) is another fun-for-all-ages destination. Each month, iFly offers countless activities and events that make flying extra special. From birthday parties to STEM learning opportunities and field trips, there are plenty of flying experiences available for kids and teens. Coaching is also available for all ages. iFly also hosts All Abilities Nights and anyone with physical or cognitive challenges is invited to come and spread their wings.

Water sports at Wake Nation

At Wake Nation’s floating playground, also known as the Aqua Park, guests are never too old to have fun and be a kid. Participants can choose from a mild section designed for children ages 10 and under, or one of the two larger sections with more thrilling features designed for the “bigger” kid in all of us. Wake Nation also has a Superslide. From the water trampolines and water slides to the monkey bars, and many other thrilling water features, the Aqua Park and Superslide at Wake Nation are definitely area favorites during the spring and summer. Wake Nation also offers waterskiing and wakeboarding via a boat-free cable pulley system, along with concessions and a viewing area. For more information about the Aqua Park and Superslide as well as the park’s operating calendar, features, and hours, go to www.wakenation.com. Wake Nation is located at 201 Joe Nuxhall Way in Fairfield. Wake Nation’s 2023 summer season will open on Sat., May 27. Summer camps start in June.

Kayaking for individuals, couples and groups at BAAB’s

With a fleet of 90 kayaks, BAAB’s (www.baabsent.com) offers rentals for small and large groups, so whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat, or a family outing, BAAB’s can meet your kayaking needs. BAAB’s provides a comprehensive experience that includes rental equipment and transportation. BAAB’s standard float is a six mile, three-and-a-half-hour trip down the Great Miami River. For beginner’s, BAAB’s offers a one-hour float. BAAB’s also offers a livery service for those who have their own kayaks.

