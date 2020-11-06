6 Butler County stories you missed this week while staring at election results

Early Monday morning, a man was shot several times in the parking lot of the Out of the Way Bar and Grill.

Eric Blackmon, of Cincinnati, said he was employed by the Draft Bar and Grille as a security guard and was involved in an altercation with the other man in the parking lot. Blackmon said the man pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, according to the report.

Fairfield restaurant a total loss after Tuesday morning fire

Fairfield fire units remain on the scene at Mango's Tropical Oasis on Dixie Highway after an early morning fire. Fire officials say the building is a total loss. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Fairfield restaurant is a total loss after an early Tuesday morning fire, according to the city’s fire chief.

Firefighters were dispatched to Mango’s Tropical Oasis, 7121 Dixie Highway, about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a fire alarm activation, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett.

“When they got there, they gained entrance to the building. When they opened the door the fire conditions changed significantly and they backed out and went to a defensive mode,” Bennett said.

Three-time Purple Heart recipient, Middletown Vietnam veteran dies at 72

LaFayette Bronston, who was awarded three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star and Bronze Star during the Vietnam War, died Friday. He was 72. SUBMITTED

When LaFayette Antonio Bronston shared military stories with fellow veterans, they considered him “the boss,” his wife said.

“Sacrifice and toughness,” said his wife, Dora Bronston. “He’s my hero.”

Bronston, a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, died Friday at his Middletown home after a lengthy bout with dementia, his wife said. He was 72.

Casual Pint owner hopes outside tent increases business during winter months in Hamilton

The Casual Pint Hamilton, 130 Riverfront Plaza, has opened a tent to expand its capacity as a way to serve customers through the winter. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Restaurants around the region are coming up with creative ways to serve customers in the colder months, and that includes a new large tent in Hamilton.

Ann Marie Cilley, owner of the Casual Pint Hamilton, knew if it wanted to remain open, changes had to be made to the business model. So Cilley decided to rent a tent for the next five months and hopes the $30,000 investment pays dividends by expanding its capacity through the winter months.

Man charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts in multiple Butler County cities

Christopher Lucarelli MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

A Middletown man has been arrested on charges connected to catalytic converter thefts in the city, according to police.

Last week, detectives identified Christopher Lucarelli as a suspect in thefts of the car parts that earn a high price for scrap.

On Monday, Lucarelli was arrested at police headquarters after inquiring about the warrant for his arrest, according to police. Lucarelli, 26, of Wilbraham Road, is charged with petty theft, possession of criminal tools, aggravated trespass and criminal damaging, first-degree misdemeanors. He is scheduled to be arraigned today in Middletown Municipal Court.

PHOTOS: Inside the new Fringe Coffee House in Hamilton

The Fringe Coffee Shop on High Street in Hamilton held a grand opening Thursday, October, 29, 2020. The Fringe Coffee House is an indoor street art gallery/coffee shop that was created to employ and empower those who have been incarcerated. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Fringe Coffee Shop on High Street in Hamilton held a grand opening Thursday, October, 29, 2020. The Fringe Coffee House is an indoor street art gallery/coffee shop that was created to employ and empower those who have been incarcerated.

