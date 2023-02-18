58 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Middletown man charged with aggravated drug trafficking has hearing continued

Taylor W. Johnson, 255 S. Gersam Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Casey J. Maza, 1917 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Keshia Marie Lindsey Callahan, 8423 Hoover Court, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Melissa K. Gabbard, 3105 Odgen Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marques L. Graves, 320 N. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Oliver Childs, 1200 Baltimore, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Destany Davidson, 222 Penfield Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Markeese D. Brice, 3321 Freddie Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Asia M. Spencer, 630 Lafayette Ave., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jackie S. Roberson, 8871 Walnut St., West Chester; indicted on two counts of theft by deception.

Dajwaun James, 228 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of participating in criminal gang, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability.

Dustan T. Briscoe, 205 South G St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of disrupting public services.

Danyelle Lynn Ross, 2606 Aspen St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert David Ertel, 5118 Globe Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jerome Collier, 228 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Mykel Neal, 520 Patterson Blvd., Apt. 238, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and possessing a defaced firearm.

Willis A. Williams, 1032 Siebert St., Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).

Keorie D. Cooley, 103 Grant Circle, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of participating in criminal gang (direct), tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.

John B. Walton Jr., 1321 Symmes Road, Apt. A, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Fabian Arreola, 1 Vicksburg Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Xavier Aaron Smith, 1410 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana.

Joshua Allen Dean, 4935 Reily-Millville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, forgery, and obstructing official business.

Justin Michael Harrison, 5323 East U.S. Hwy 22 and 3, Apt. D, Morrow; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Paula Tatman, 2100 Queen Ave., Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Oronde D. Peake, 3606 Wilson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, and failure to stop after an accident.

David Vincent Havens, 5032 College Corner Pike, #43, Oxford; indicted on one count of disrupting public services (direct).

Perry Laszlo Harsman, 9333 Brehm Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and vandalism.

Heather R. Wyatt, 5301 College Corner Pike, Oxford; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension.

Eric Matthew Lewis, 515 S. Third St., Apt. F, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).

Omar Traore, 933 Eighteenth Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Billy Wayne Adams, 8805 Monsanto Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Salome Grimaldo Martinez, 1202 E. Ave., Apt. C, Temple, Tx.; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Scott Foster, 8344 Ulysses Pass, Maineville; indicted on one count each of grand theft, and passing bad checks.

Deaaron Lamar Davis, 1053 Cumberland Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Xia Patrice Johnson, 1333 Centre Parkway, Apt. 82E, Lexington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Rolando Perez, 1529 N. Union Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and possessing criminal tools.

Luis Angel Torres, 5017 Chestwick Court, Dayton; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Jayquan Christopher Holder, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Raya Unique Felding, 709 Akron Blvd., Kent; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Claborn Laughlin Kendrick, 811 Dayton St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Anthony Lynn Barrow, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse, or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility; tampering with evidence; and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Amanda E. McHugh, 106 Lincoln St., Morrow; indicted on one count of passing bad checks.

Kevin Wayne Williams, 1082 Valley St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Jaden Lee Ludwig, 2670 Lehman Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D., and resisting arrest.

Herbert Neal Benson, 707 Martin Luther King Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Anthony Wayne Jones, 255 Westview Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of assault, vandalism, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

Grant Michael Carmack, 2307 Lehigh Place, Moraine; indicted on one count each of safecracking, breaking and entering, vandalism, and theft.

Jaylen Bush, 1465 E. 133rd St., East Cleveland; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Rodney Matthew McFadden, 162 Bannock Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of theft.

Terry Dwayne Haynes, 6206 Bridgetown Road, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

James Russell Lupinetti, 9901 Regatta Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jeremy Austin Gwin, 307 N. Cherry St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rafael Castillo-Hernandez, 244 Windsor Court, Kissimmee, Fl.; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

Dustin James Brooks, 10536 Middletown-Germantown Pike, Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Edward Partin, 1185 Kailyn Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, criminal damaging or endangering, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Aidan Guadagno, 6611 Brigham Square, Apt. 6, Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Deanna Lee Williams, 1817 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ryan Jefferson Millard, LKA 390 Chesapeake Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky.; indicted on seven counts of unlawful conduct with a minor.