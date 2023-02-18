58 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.
A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.
BUTLER COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:
Taylor W. Johnson, 255 S. Gersam Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Casey J. Maza, 1917 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Keshia Marie Lindsey Callahan, 8423 Hoover Court, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Melissa K. Gabbard, 3105 Odgen Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Marques L. Graves, 320 N. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).
Oliver Childs, 1200 Baltimore, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Destany Davidson, 222 Penfield Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Markeese D. Brice, 3321 Freddie Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Asia M. Spencer, 630 Lafayette Ave., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Jackie S. Roberson, 8871 Walnut St., West Chester; indicted on two counts of theft by deception.
Dajwaun James, 228 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of participating in criminal gang, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons while under disability.
Dustan T. Briscoe, 205 South G St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of disrupting public services.
Danyelle Lynn Ross, 2606 Aspen St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert David Ertel, 5118 Globe Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Jerome Collier, 228 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.
Mykel Neal, 520 Patterson Blvd., Apt. 238, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, and possessing a defaced firearm.
Willis A. Williams, 1032 Siebert St., Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).
Keorie D. Cooley, 103 Grant Circle, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of participating in criminal gang (direct), tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.
John B. Walton Jr., 1321 Symmes Road, Apt. A, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Fabian Arreola, 1 Vicksburg Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Xavier Aaron Smith, 1410 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana.
Joshua Allen Dean, 4935 Reily-Millville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, forgery, and obstructing official business.
Justin Michael Harrison, 5323 East U.S. Hwy 22 and 3, Apt. D, Morrow; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Paula Tatman, 2100 Queen Ave., Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).
Oronde D. Peake, 3606 Wilson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, and failure to stop after an accident.
David Vincent Havens, 5032 College Corner Pike, #43, Oxford; indicted on one count of disrupting public services (direct).
Perry Laszlo Harsman, 9333 Brehm Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and vandalism.
Heather R. Wyatt, 5301 College Corner Pike, Oxford; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension.
Eric Matthew Lewis, 515 S. Third St., Apt. F, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).
Omar Traore, 933 Eighteenth Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY
Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:
Billy Wayne Adams, 8805 Monsanto Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
Salome Grimaldo Martinez, 1202 E. Ave., Apt. C, Temple, Tx.; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael Scott Foster, 8344 Ulysses Pass, Maineville; indicted on one count each of grand theft, and passing bad checks.
Deaaron Lamar Davis, 1053 Cumberland Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Xia Patrice Johnson, 1333 Centre Parkway, Apt. 82E, Lexington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.
Rolando Perez, 1529 N. Union Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and possessing criminal tools.
Luis Angel Torres, 5017 Chestwick Court, Dayton; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.
Jayquan Christopher Holder, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.
Raya Unique Felding, 709 Akron Blvd., Kent; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.
Claborn Laughlin Kendrick, 811 Dayton St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Anthony Lynn Barrow, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse, or intoxicating liquor onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility; tampering with evidence; and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Amanda E. McHugh, 106 Lincoln St., Morrow; indicted on one count of passing bad checks.
Kevin Wayne Williams, 1082 Valley St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.
Jaden Lee Ludwig, 2670 Lehman Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D., and resisting arrest.
Herbert Neal Benson, 707 Martin Luther King Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.
Anthony Wayne Jones, 255 Westview Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of assault, vandalism, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.
Grant Michael Carmack, 2307 Lehigh Place, Moraine; indicted on one count each of safecracking, breaking and entering, vandalism, and theft.
Jaylen Bush, 1465 E. 133rd St., East Cleveland; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.
Rodney Matthew McFadden, 162 Bannock Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of theft.
Terry Dwayne Haynes, 6206 Bridgetown Road, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.
James Russell Lupinetti, 9901 Regatta Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.
Jeremy Austin Gwin, 307 N. Cherry St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Rafael Castillo-Hernandez, 244 Windsor Court, Kissimmee, Fl.; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.
Dustin James Brooks, 10536 Middletown-Germantown Pike, Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Edward Partin, 1185 Kailyn Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, criminal damaging or endangering, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Aidan Guadagno, 6611 Brigham Square, Apt. 6, Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Deanna Lee Williams, 1817 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.
Ryan Jefferson Millard, LKA 390 Chesapeake Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky.; indicted on seven counts of unlawful conduct with a minor.
