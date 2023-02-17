Middletown man charged with aggravated drug trafficking has hearing continued

The preliminary hearing for a Middletown man charged with multiple drug offenses had his preliminary hearing continued until March 29, according to Middletown Municipal Court records.
Benjamin Davis, 43, was scheduled to have his hearing this morning, but it was continued at the request of his attorney, Paris Ellis.
Davis was charged with aggravated drug trafficking in a school zone, having weapons under disability and drug abuse cocaine after he was arrested Feb. 1.
During the arraignment for Davis, Judge James Sherron set bond at $100,000 or 10% rule. Davis posted a cash bond, according to court records.
On the same day Davis was arrested, Jatae Tisdale, 37, was charged with receiving stolen property, drug abuse cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Judge Sherron set her bond at $10,000 or 10%. She posted bond and her preliminary hearing, set for last week, was continued until March 6, according to court records.
On Feb. 1, the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, with assistance of the SWAT team and support and cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants at 511 15th Ave. and 717 10th Ave.
The result of the searches produced “a sizeable amount” of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, five handguns, two rifles, and $105,000 in cash, according to police officials.
Two vehicles were also confiscated for later forfeiture. One of the handguns located was determined to stolen from the city of Trenton, police said.
Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.
