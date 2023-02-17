Middletown man charged with aggravated drug trafficking has hearing continued

On the same day Davis was arrested, Jatae Tisdale, 37, was charged with receiving stolen property, drug abuse cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Judge Sherron set her bond at $10,000 or 10%. She posted bond and her preliminary hearing, set for last week, was continued until March 6, according to court records.

On Feb. 1, the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit, with assistance of the SWAT team and support and cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed search warrants at 511 15th Ave. and 717 10th Ave.

The result of the searches produced “a sizeable amount” of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, five handguns, two rifles, and $105,000 in cash, according to police officials.

Two vehicles were also confiscated for later forfeiture. One of the handguns located was determined to stolen from the city of Trenton, police said.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.