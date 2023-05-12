56 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Judah B. Watson, 319 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jeffery Rogers, 23 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Adrian Reynolds, 1321 Woodlawn St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and felonious assault (direct).

Jordan Spain, 1279 Pebble Block Lane, Apt. 5, Milford; indicted on two counts of felonious assault, and one count of murder.

Shedrick Lavon Washington, Jr., 4013 Oakland Hills Drive, Goshen; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering.

Gina Grace Baker, 1111 Girard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Christopher Baker, 10771 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under OVI suspension.

Tina L. Shepherd, 449 N. 3rd St., Top Floor, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of passing bad checks, and forgery (direct).

Steven J. Flanary, 395 Barker Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryan W. Cheney, 4983 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Caden M. Sharp, 512 Charles St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Eshaun Harrison, 4913 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Anthony D. Rippey, 696 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 12, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of obstructing official business, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and resisting arrest.

Justin David Stephenson, 2010 St. Clair St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Lasonya Collins, 47 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of tampering with evidence.

Tonya Koster, 1608 Woodlawn Ave., Apt. 2, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Natosha Davis, 2512 W. Scratch Gravel Road, Liberty, IN.; indicted on one count of possession of LSD (direct).

Robert Campbell, 431 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Jesus Bribesca-Raya, 6501 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Dustin Garrard Lee Smith, 1096 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Tasha Nicole Tirey, 5531 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Ashley Janine Rhiles, 5259 Aster Park Drive, #2902, West Chester; indicted on four counts of endangering children (direct), and two counts of involuntary manslaughter (direct).

Lambert Nkoyi Nkoyi, 1500 Sherwood Drive, Apt. 4F, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of kidnapping (direct), rape (direct), unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), and abduction (direct).

Daniel F. Jones, 5000 Oriel Drive, Apt. 1, Fairfield; indicted on 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

James Edwards Evans, 3282 Indian Meadows Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (direct).

Robert L. Evans, 3282 Indian Meadow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (direct).

Andrew Daniel Rivera, 504 Haldimand Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rasean Akeem Harris, 7676 Clovernook Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Ashley Nicole Mabe, 2916 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Wayne McKinney, 2849 Fischer Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Laura Elizabeth Yates, 428 Liberty St., Newport, KY.; indicted on four counts of theft, and one count each of burglary and petty theft.

Jason Lee Loew, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Bobbi Jo Stone, 2536 Atwood Terrace, Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possessing criminal tools.

Felisha Arnetta Lewis, 5491 Chevrolet Blvd., Apt. B11, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Iva Ivan Adams, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Waylon Scott Hillman, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of assault, possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, and tampering with evidence.

Claudia Dionni Isom, 3101 NE 15th St., Gainesville, FL.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, and illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Walford Lloyd Folkes, 3669 Coral Springs Drive, Pompano Beach, FL.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possessing criminal tools.

Elisha Tremain Marcus, 2331 Arthur St., Apt. 12, Hollywood, FL.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possessing criminal tools.

Demaris Novie Williams, 2180 NW 29th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possessing criminal tools.

Juda Rebsare Rebollo, 217 N. Cherry St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, abduction, disrupting public services, and assault.

Mickey Merrill, 1202 Simontone Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Paul Dillon Craft, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Teri Dawn Engle, 2092 Erickman Lane, Xenia; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Elijah D. Thomas, 1436 Attleboro Ave., College Corner; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Riley Paul Haynes, 4435 Leston Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jamie Michelle Bowles, 439 Morrow Road, Apt. 197, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Nichlas Dale Isaacs, 10444 Dayton Cincinnati Pike, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Bryan Rashawn Ingram, 1039 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, and having weapons while under disability.

Kristy Lynee Sumlin, 4632 Cummings Court, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft.

Tiara Elise Duerson, 5133 Norris Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft and petty theft.

Akmalion Ganiev, 5253 Mason Grand Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Blake William Lee Riley, 10095 Flora Road, Harrison; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Ashley Marie Abner-Pipkin, 514 Kensington St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Timothy Michael Holloway, 7224 Abilene Trail, Mason; indicted on one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition.