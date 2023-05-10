Germantown man accused of stabbing neighbor in back

The man said “he remembered being hit in his back and feeling a sharp pain and then feeling blood coming from it and realizing that he had been stabbed,” the affidavit read.

Watts told detectives that the first time he was in the victim’s apartment that the man began punching him for an unknown reason and that he was stabbed in the leg, the document said.

“Daniel stated that he then went to his apartment, grabbed a knife from his kitchen, went back downstairs to (the other man’s) apartment and attacked and stabbed (him) in the back,” the affidavit stated.

Watts also was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he since been released on $35,000 bail. He is on electronic home monitoring and has been ordered to have no contact with the other man, court records show.