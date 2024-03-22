54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Stanley W. Dalton, 3203 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ronald D. Barker, 612 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Annamarie Cothrum, 1316 W. 40th St., Astabula; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ali Arthur Courtney, 1146 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Christopher Kerr, 1006 Hooven Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Sharmal Hsu, 3350 Dickinson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Rishad D. Holiday, 1327 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and telecommunications fraud.

Jashan Tiwana, 537 Babbling Brooke Drive, Monroe; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, and tampering with evidence.

Avontay A.O. Kelley, 9375 Triangle Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jessica N. Hall, 1327 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, and grand theft.

Milton L. Jarmon, 758 Circle Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Ramiro Valdez-Vega, 677 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Cory S. Willsey, 2354 Cardinal Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jaime Rangel-Medina, 312 S. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and carrying concealed weapons.

Tiffany R. Smith, 4790 Hamilton Scipio Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and endangering children.

Marlon Maaradise-Ramirez, 3134 Dixie Highway, Apt. Rear, Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Michael Stephen Taylor, 4790 Hamilton Scipio Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of endangering children, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Cody Isaacs, 80 Elliott Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking, abduction, and strangulation.

Cyon L. Spicer, 306 Bavarian St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound; and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Todd M. Cresong Jr., 1911 Schirm Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and domestic violence.

Alyssa M. Cowgill, 1607 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under suspension.

Taylor Nicholas Cormican, 3062 Laverne Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ronnell F. Payne, 2538 Halstead St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Andrew Heller, 906 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Michael James, 4314 Montgomery Road, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Brandon-Michael Andrew Chandler, 7375 Shady Knoll Circle, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).

Jamie Keith Wallace, 532 Linden St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

Charles E. Stewart III, 228 Morris Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Charles Jacob Stephens, 2002 Vizedom Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Webb, 415 Henry St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, assault (direct), vandalism, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

Tyler Michael Jones, 1887 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and assault.

Walter Allen Weathers III, 330 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Angie M. Fields, 1724 Eldora Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jesus Bautista Mendiola, 5958 Vereker Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count of sexual battery.

Samantha Kaye West, 3010 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Eric Jonathon Sorrell Jr., 3010 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Brandi Greear, 415 Henry St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kathy Kallie Berry, 1915 Caroline St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Harley Michelle Roudebush, 215 Saint Jude Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

James Thomas Doss, 35 Revis Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Mark Kincaid, 7769 Sharts Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gabriel Joseph Lee Kronenberger, 140 S. Main St., Waynesville; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, forgery, and attempted theft.

Kayden John Baldridge, 1916 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on five counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of theft, and three counts of petty theft.

Timothy Lee Wells, 614 9th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, complicity in the commission of an offense, resisting arrest, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Raymond Curtis Shad, 8899 Monsanto Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Joseph D. Browning, 6440 Osage Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Dakota Michael Willoughby, 706 East St., Apt. D, Harrison; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Paul Tate, 6427 Middleboro Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary Anne Mattox, 332 Edgar Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Chad Michael Creech, 905 W. Turtle Creek Union Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

William Patrick Gross, 958 East Ridge Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Dustin William Stidham, 2029 Lamberton, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Glenn David Williams, 2876 Millbank Row, Maineville; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Donna Marie Hacker, 2615 Ball Road, Loveland; indicted on four counts each of theft of drugs, and illegal processing of drug documents.