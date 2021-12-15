513 area code runs out of phone numbers; 283 will be assigned to new subscribers

The move to a new overlay 283 area code for southwest Ohio is happening after the 937 area code, which includes the Dayton and Springfield areas, had the 326 area code was activated in March 2020.

The next area code that could be exhausted is the 440 area code in northeast Ohio. PUCO officials say that could be exhausted by the first quarter of 2030.

Beginning in the early 1990s, to accommodate the growing need for more phone numbers, some areas began to add a second area code for local calls. Dialing both the area code and the seven-digit number was necessary to ensure the call reached the intended recipient. As more area codes begin to run out of new seven-digit numbers to assign, a second local area code may be added, requiring that area to transition to ten-digit dialing.

In 2020, the FCC established “988″ as the new, nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new three-digit dialing code will be available nationwide by July 16, 2022 and will provide an easy to remember and easy to dial three-digit number to reach suicide prevention and mental health counselors, similar to “911″ for emergencies and “311″ for local government services.

To help facilitate the creation of “988,” area codes that use “988″ as a local exchange, or the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number, will need to use 10-digit dialing.