50th Hamilton Current to project art images onto the Fitton Center in unique event

“The opening of the exhibition will feature all of the represented artists who have been selected by the independent jury. This will also include a presentation of the winners and honorable mentions in each category and the award of cash prizes,” said MacKenzie-Thurley

“Further to that, we will have live music, a full DORA bar and we will be encouraging people to come explore the sights of sowntown Hamilton. Grab a drink, take a stroll, grab some dinner and enjoy an incredible, socially distant, community art event.”

Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center, said the competition is open to adult visual artists who live within 60 miles of Hamilton.

“This is one of the favorite repeat exhibitions that we do. It’s one of the most popular exhibitions we do period, because it gives so many artists a chance to exhibit their work and share it with the community,” Mayhugh said.

She said the competition was started before the Fitton Center existed and it was coordinated by the Hamilton-Fairfield Artist Association. Prior to coming to the Fitton Center, it was displayed at other local venues around town.

This is a biennial exhibition that alternates with the Fitton Center Member Show. Audiences can expect to see a variety of art mediums represented, including two-dimensional pieces and sculpture. Other popular mediums include painting, photography, fiber art, ceramics, glass, and mixed media.

“One of the things that is appealing about this show is it is open to all kinds of artists, and each time, it draws professional artists including artists who make their income through their artwork, solely, and our academics in the arts, people who are teaching at the college level, but it also might include a student artist, or even a self-taught artist, who, potentially, has never exhibited their artwork before. So, it really is an opportunity that is open to everyone,” Mayhugh said.

“On average, each year, we show or display 73 to 104 artworks from a range of 57 to 85 artists.”

As an extension of the show, there will be on-going artist features on social media. Also, the artworks chosen for cash awards and honorable mention awards will be physically installed on the ground floor in the Monument Gallery at the Fitton Center and the artwork will be on display through July 8.

For more information about the exhibition, artwork submissions and the exhibition’s related events, contact Cathy Mayhugh at (513) 863-8873, extension 122 or Email cathy@fittoncenter.org.