5-week-old girl dies days after southwest Ohio interstate crash that injured 9

The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Her name has not been released.

Samuel Lawson, 30, of Dayton, was driving a 2015 Ford Edge north on I-675 just before 9 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle hit a 2021 Honda Odyssey driven by Dylan White, 29, of Dayton, and a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Rodney Beard, 56, also of Dayton.